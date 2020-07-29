global

SAP chooses OMG for global media remit
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

A group-level custom solution called North Star will carry out the software provider's media duties, which had been PHD's purview for the last five years.

Revealed: Campaign's Global Agency of the Year winners
Jun 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

The best agencies from around the world have been selected.

Global Creative Agency of the Year: Wieden & Kennedy (US)
Jun 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Shop sees off international competition, including finalists Ogilvy Taiwan, Ogilvy Thailand, TBWA Hakuhodo and TBWA Hong Kong.

Global Creative Network of the Year: McCann Worldgroup (US)
Jun 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

McCann emerges victorious in the inaugural global awards. Ogilvy Asia was also in the final running.

Global Digital Innovation Agency of the Year: AnalogFolk (UK)
Jun 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Shop beat a shortlist of five, including Accenture Interactive (Japan), Mindshare Indonesia, Mindshare Vietnam, and Reprise Hong Kong, to secure the prize.

Global Independent Agency of the Year: Mother (US)
Jun 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Founded in London in 1996, Mother continues to go from strength to strength. The finalist field in this category included Appsynth (Thailand), CJ Worx and Spore Bangkok, Sunny Side Up (Japan) and Tomorrow (Greater China).

