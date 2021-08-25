Neuro research supports need for evolving creative in OOH

See full-size chart

Source: A study by Australian digital outdoor media company QMS and Neuro-Insight.

The neuro research involved 235 volunteers whose reponses were measured as they were exposed to 30 creatives across 15 categories over either three or five days. The chart above shows how long-term memory encoding continues to grow in respondents that are exposed to creative that evolves over time—to the tune of a 38% higher impact than static creative by day five.

More from this source:

A simple creative change that displayed the day of the week matched with the live temperature delivered an 18% stronger result than the average DOOH campaign.

While static creative works well at providing brands with continuity or branding objectives, evolving the creative message enables brands to more effectively communicate new information and therefore add more layers to a campaign, QMS said.

“For the first time, we can now scientifically prove that static images on OOH or DOOH do a great job at reminding audiences," Peter Pynta, Neuro-Insight CEO, said in a release. "But with evolving creative, campaigns can start to maximise their frequency with small changes to the creative helping to establish or build new memories to enhance a campaign’s performance. These changes can be as simple as a colour change, or copy updating each day."