1 day ago
Neuro research supports need for evolving creative in OOH
TOP OF THE CHARTS: A study by Australian outdoor-media company QMS lends support to the intuitive idea that ads with changing creative stick in the mind better than static ads.
Oct 19, 2018
Songs to remember
‘MEMO_o_ke’ from Dentsu One Bangkok aims to help Alzheimer patients fight memory loss.
Oct 12, 2018
Brands can play with our emotions...and memories too
BBC StoryWorks study finds links between emotions, memory and brand influence.
