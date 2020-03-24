dooh

Malaysian OOH study could help reeling sector recover post-crisis
Mar 24, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Malaysian OOH study could help reeling sector recover post-crisis

TOP OF THE CHARTS: OMD study of billboard recall among Klang Valley commuters to enable data-led decision-making on OOH adspend.

Aussie firefighters get thanks on Times Square billboard
Feb 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Aussie firefighters get thanks on Times Square billboard

A 77-foot ‘Godzilla’ billboard installation was dedicated to brave firefighters during the bushfires.

Time for DOOH programmatic to measure up in Southeast Asia
Feb 19, 2020
Oliver Lau

Time for DOOH programmatic to measure up in Southeast Asia

Technology is helping to roll out the service, but to form a scalable, sustainable DOOH ecosystem, it’s time to align on standards.

The Star takes to publishing news on billboards in Malaysia
Feb 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

The Star takes to publishing news on billboards in Malaysia

Billboard-sized photo headlines during peak commutes a 'first' for Malaysia as news publisher aims to reach a wider audience.

AdCity partners with Moving Walls on OOH measurement
Jan 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

AdCity partners with Moving Walls on OOH measurement

TECH BITES: New alliance between Havas Group's out-of-home brand and adtech firm aims to make ROI tracking more precise across APAC markets.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia