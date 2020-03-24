dooh
Malaysian OOH study could help reeling sector recover post-crisis
TOP OF THE CHARTS: OMD study of billboard recall among Klang Valley commuters to enable data-led decision-making on OOH adspend.
Aussie firefighters get thanks on Times Square billboard
A 77-foot ‘Godzilla’ billboard installation was dedicated to brave firefighters during the bushfires.
Time for DOOH programmatic to measure up in Southeast Asia
Technology is helping to roll out the service, but to form a scalable, sustainable DOOH ecosystem, it’s time to align on standards.
Hottest digital advertising trends of 2020
If 2019 was a year of evolution and transition for digital advertising, 2020 will be about moving into new growth areas, backed by technological innovation, according to Verizon Media's Rose Tsou
The Star takes to publishing news on billboards in Malaysia
Billboard-sized photo headlines during peak commutes a 'first' for Malaysia as news publisher aims to reach a wider audience.
AdCity partners with Moving Walls on OOH measurement
TECH BITES: New alliance between Havas Group's out-of-home brand and adtech firm aims to make ROI tracking more precise across APAC markets.
