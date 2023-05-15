Smart taxi billboards give hyper-targeting DOOH new meaning in Hong Kong

Digital out-of-home company, Captive 8 OOH has launched digital vehicle top advertising on the city’s iconic red taxi’s. Now The Digital Top is a two-sided, eye-level LED display mounted atop taxis. It boasts a 280-degree viewability, auto brightness to maximize visibility at any time of the day. It can host interchangeable branded content based on the taxis GPS information, location-specific audience data, the time of day, or weather events.

The innovation here? Content on the screens can be changed based on the taxi's GPS information, location-specific audience data, time of day, or weather events.

According to Dinesh Dayaram, chief executive of Captive 8 OOH, launching the digital taxi top advertising network is an exciting milestone in the evolution of the Hong Kong streetscape.

"Our taxis will be unmissable. As a result, advertisers will have a uniquely powerful way to reach one of the world's most dynamic and densely populated markets," said Dayaram.

"Our LED screens offer advertisers unparalleled visibility and access, allowing them to reach their target audiences in a highly contextualised and cost-effective manner."

The coverage of the network will span Hong Kong's districts, neighbourhoods, and streets, including business districts such as Central, Admiralty, and Causeway Bay, entertainment hubs like Lan Kwai Fong, Soho, and Wan Chai, luxury enclaves such as The Peak, Repulse Bay, and Kau To Shan, and travel hubs such as Hong Kong International Airport, West Kowloon Station, and Hong Kong Macau Ferry Terminal.