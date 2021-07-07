Australian agencies experiment with programmatic DOOH

See full-size chart

Source: 'Attitudes to Programmatic DOOH Report' from IAB Australia

Methodology: Results are based on a survey of 183 media buyers and advertisers in the Australian market conducted in May 2021.

Around one-third (34%) of agencies in Australia use programmatic digital out of home (pDOOH) regularly, compared with 59% for DOOH and 73% for static/traditional OOH.

But almost one quarter of agencies said they traded DOOH inventory programmatically for the first time during 2020. A further 10% of agencies increased their programmatic investment in an otherwise depressed OOH market.

The agencies named flexible buying options, operational efficiency, and enhanced data targeting options as the key drivers for their interest in pDOOH but also self-reported cross-channel planning potential as critical.

The sector is expected to witness greater creative experimentation in the next year as advertisers start to expand their creative suite beyond static executions, with a range of agencies intending to use other formats for the first time (HTML 40%, video 37% and dynamic creative 36%).

Agencies are still working out where pDOOH fits internally in their planning and buying with just 37% using the same team to place and buy OOH and pDOOH and almost half of pDOOH decision marketers planning and buying independently of other media.