Australian agencies experiment with programmatic DOOH

Source: 'Attitudes to Programmatic DOOH Report' from IAB Australia
Methodology: Results are based on a survey of 183 media buyers and advertisers in the Australian market conducted in May 2021.
- Around one-third (34%) of agencies in Australia use programmatic digital out of home (pDOOH) regularly, compared with 59% for DOOH and 73% for static/traditional OOH.
- But almost one quarter of agencies said they traded DOOH inventory programmatically for the first time during 2020. A further 10% of agencies increased their programmatic investment in an otherwise depressed OOH market.
- The agencies named flexible buying options, operational efficiency, and enhanced data targeting options as the key drivers for their interest in pDOOH but also self-reported cross-channel planning potential as critical.
- The sector is expected to witness greater creative experimentation in the next year as advertisers start to expand their creative suite beyond static executions, with a range of agencies intending to use other formats for the first time (HTML 40%, video 37% and dynamic creative 36%).
- Agencies are still working out where pDOOH fits internally in their planning and buying with just 37% using the same team to place and buy OOH and pDOOH and almost half of pDOOH decision marketers planning and buying independently of other media.
