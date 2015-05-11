Programmatic display advertising in its current form will disappear over time, as more clients understand how to best employ the technology. These five questions, writes MEC's Antony Yiu, will help.
Antony Yiu, managing director of iProspect Hong Kong and regional director for North Asia, comments on APAC advertisers shifting the focus to direct ROI measurements while losing sight of the possible positive impact of branded digital advertising.
