Partner Content
Wei Tuck Ng
2 days ago

APAC trends for 2024: Fragmentation, attention, and AI

What are going to be the top trends in advertising in 2024? Based on DoubleVerify’s analysis, here are some of the top trends that marketers in APAC should keep in mind as they plan for the new year.

Wei Tuck Ng, senior manager of client analytics, APAC, DoubleVerify.
Wei Tuck Ng, senior manager of client analytics, APAC, DoubleVerify.
PARTNER CONTENT
What trends should be top-of-mind for APAC marketers as we enter the new year? DoubleVerify identifies four significant trends that will shape media in the region in 2024 with insights from DV’s Global Insights Report and “Raising the Bar in APAC: How media quality and performance drive outcomes”, a media quality report DV produced in partnership with WARC.
 
Fragmented reality
 
Our digital ecosystem is becoming increasingly fragmented due to shifting consumer behaviours, emerging channels, and global privacy regulation shifts. Regional differences further amplify this complexity, making it impossible to apply a universal strategy for success. Within APAC, it’s also essential to consider region-specific trends such as the evolution of social media from connections to commerce, the growth of retail media, and the continued rise of connected television (CTV) and gaming channels. 
 
Marketers face opportunities and challenges in this fragmented environment, with media quality being crucial, especially in emerging channels like CTV. According to the WARC Marketer’s Toolkit survey, 35% of APAC marketers said audience fragmentation was a top concern — and for good reason. According to DV’s 2023 Global Insights Report, while APAC saw a 2% decrease in brand suitability violations, media quality varied widely from market to market. 
 
For example, brand suitability violations in Australia increased by 22% in 2022, largely due to mobile web usage. Meanwhile, India’s fraud and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) violation rates remained the lowest in the region despite rising by 7% in 2022, and the market also saw its viewable video ads drop by 6%. With increasing audience fragmentation and variation in media quality across channels and markets, now more than ever, advertisers need a consistent way to measure quality and performance.  
 
Retail media booms in APAC
 
While the global ad industry has slowed in recent years due to macroeconomic instability, APAC is bucking the trend. One channel of increasing focus within the region is retail media networks (RMNs). With the deprecation of third-party cookies causing signal loss on the open web, more and more advertisers are turning to RMNs to tap into first-party data and connect with shoppers at the point of conversion. According to research from IAB, 99% of APAC marketers said they plan to increase their retail media spend over the next 12 months — much higher than other markets like the US, the UK, France, and Germany.
 
Homegrown retail media super apps like Carousell, Grab, Lazada, and Tokopedia are supplanting traditional search-led discovery, giving advertisers new opportunities to get in front of consumers. As the industry pivots away from cookie-based solutions, it’s likely that more companies across different industries — for example, hospitality or telecommunications — will transform their first-party data into media businesses.
 
As with any new channel, it’s important to consider media quality risks. DV’s 2023 Global Insights Report revealed that audience extension in retail media poses a 129% higher brand suitability violation rate than owned-and-operated retail sites. However, ad verification can help marketers identify high-performing inventory, with a 91% higher viewable rate observed on owned-and-operated inventory. 
 
The rise of the attention economy
 
While some pandemic-related trends have disappeared, APAC's increasing appetite for content is here to stay. The challenge now is understanding what content and advertisements are cutting through the noise to capture consumer attention.  
 
How can we measure meaningful attention? While 98% of marketers are using some attention measurement, according to DV’s media quality report in partnership with WARC, there still isn’t an industry consensus on which metrics are most valuable. What is clear is that traditional metrics won’t cut it anymore. Traditional KPIs, such as viewability and clicks, fall short in gauging an ad's impact on viewers, and regulatory changes, including third-party cookie deprecation, limit the effectiveness of dated legacy tools. 
 
We’re already seeing how optimising for attention drives real outcomes for our clients — since working with DV, Mondelēz International increased its brand consideration by 9%, its purchase intent by 8%, and its purchase intention among primary audiences by 8%.
 
AI: Transforming advertising as we know it
 
Last but not least, the adoption of AI is poised to transform marketing and advertising as we know it. We are on the precipice of a revolution in the industry, akin to the invention of the printing press, the Industrial Revolution, and, more recently, the invention of the internet. 
 
AI poses massive opportunities to streamline workflows and drastically reduce the time and effort required to drive business growth. But, just like programmatic before it, the adoption of AI has to come with careful consideration of its impact on media quality. With generative AI, potential challenges include harmful content, such as misinformation, deep fakes, and the creation of unsafe and unsuitable content.
 
At the same time, the development of AI will have wide-ranging impacts on advertising. In particular, the predictive ability of machine learning to optimise ad performance poses a huge opportunity for marketers to analyse large quantities of data and improve campaign performance in an automated and efficient way.
 
But AI isn’t just something that will affect us in the future. Many companies, DV included, are already using AI every day. We pair machine learning with human oversight to enable the rapid detection of fraud at scale; machine learning also powers our content classification for video and other forms of media, with human oversight acting as a guardrail for accuracy. Finally, we use machine learning to examine the content of our clients’ ads — which, combined with the data from our content classification model, helps us drive campaign optimisation, performance, and cost management for our clients.
 
These are just examples of how AI will be a significant force of change in media and advertising. With its powerful predictive abilities, AI-powered solutions will be employed in myriad ways to help advertisers drive better business outcomes. 
 
To discover more insights, download the full DV x WARC report or the Global Insights Report from DoubleVerify.
 
Wei Tuck Ng is senior manager of client analytics, APAC, at DoubleVerify. 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ex-M&C Saatchi Singapore MD Madina Kalyayeva joins Tilt

1 Ex-M&C Saatchi Singapore MD Madina Kalyayeva joins Tilt

Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

2 Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

3 Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

4 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Yum Brands, Swatch and Dyson put media duties with GroupM China under review

5 Yum Brands, Swatch and Dyson put media duties with GroupM China under review

Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for Messi no-show

6 Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for Messi no-show

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Move and win roundup: Week of February 5, 2024

8 Move and win roundup: Week of February 5, 2024

Universal pulls music on TikTok amid contract dispute

9 Universal pulls music on TikTok amid contract dispute

Year in Review: Six biggest brand fails of 2023

10 Year in Review: Six biggest brand fails of 2023

Related Articles

Attention isn’t dead – how to get attention in a world of attention seekers
Jan 22, 2024
Will Scougal

Attention isn’t dead – how to get attention in a ...

DoubleVerify acquires AI-powered platform Scibids for $125m
Aug 3, 2023
Coral Cripps

DoubleVerify acquires AI-powered platform Scibids ...

10 questions for the ad industry in 2024
The Information
Jan 15, 2024
Alison Weissbrot

10 questions for the ad industry in 2024

Just Published

January APAC advertiser of the month: Pocky
1 day ago
Samuel Tan

January APAC advertiser of the month: Pocky

Pocky's promotional brand blitz with a limited-edition Prosperity Gift Box recorded a leap in advertising awareness in Singapore.

Lens to the skies: Singapore Airlines takes creativity to 30,000 feet in new campaign
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Lens to the skies: Singapore Airlines takes ...

Shot in tandem with TBWA Singapore, the next iteration of the airline's global 'Welcome to World Class' campaign showcases how inspiration can strike at any moment, even if it's mid-flight.

Campaign Crash Course: The power of a good reputation
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: The power of a good reputation

In this lesson, GWI provides a five-minute tutorial on the importance of brand building, establishing a good corporate perception, why brand reputation matters in times of crises, and what consumers expect or desire from brands.

Chubby Hearts: Hong Kong's monumental display for love and tourism
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Chubby Hearts: Hong Kong's monumental display for ...

Hong Kong debuts London’s iconic Chubby Hearts display, a heart-shaped installation 12 meters wide and four times larger than the London version, as part of a strategic campaign to rebuild #BrandHongKong and spread love across the city.