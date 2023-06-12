Futureproofing your digital marketing efforts first requires education

The digital marketing landscape is changing. Between shifting consumer behaviours, tightening privacy regulations, and imminent cookieless standards, marketers who want to stay on top of the latest trends and regulations cannot afford to be complacent. The first and most critical step to futureproofing your digital marketing strategies is to stay educated by enrolling in courses, reviewing current research, and attending trade events led and backed by credible industry experts.

Paying attention pays off

Attention metrics are becoming a standard optimisation tool. At a time when the average consumer sees an increasing number of ads a day, it’s no longer enough to hinge an advertising campaign’s success on traditional metrics like views. This is why leading marketers are increasingly incorporating attention into their campaign measurement and reporting.

Speaking on a panel about attention and media quality at Campaign Spotlight, DV enterprise sales director Jeremy Chang explained the way DV measures attention and how it intersects with media quality. Two critical elements in DV’s attention insights are exposure — what Chang defined as the intensity or prominence of an ad — and engagement — the precise action users take while viewing ads, like adjusting the volume on videos or scrolling past content.

At the same event, Louis Ng, head of programmatic at Havas Media Group Hong Kong, framed attention as a metric that gauges how meaningfully consumers interact with the ad in question.

“Traditionally, the advertising industry has used impressions to measure whether ads are viewable. However, viewability does not fully reflect or account for the actual attention span of real people,” said Ng. “To qualify as meaningful attention, we need a more comprehensive approach to consider other factors like user engagement, ad format and publisher contacts.”

Get certified