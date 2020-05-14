verification
DoubleVerify opens in Japan with Google vet at helm
Takashi Takeda, formerly a director at Google in Japan, has been appointed to lead the ad-verification company's entrance into the market.
Google to force advertisers to prove their identity
Ad verification will begin in US in summer and roll out globally in following years.
Integral Ad Science chief: 'I want to be sure we're making the right bets'
Six months into her new job as global CEO of IAS, Lisa Utzschneider is rolling out new offerings swiftly in a bid to push the pace, but says she still sleeps well at night.
Facebook adds brands safety certification for partners
DoubleVerify and OpenSlate are the first two companies to be certified under the new capability.
AdAsia taps Adloox for third-party verification
Partnership addresses brand safety, fraud and viewability on the AdAsia Premium Marketplace and AdAsia Digital Platform for Publishers.
26 companies to co-test MMA China's open-source SDK
The Chinese are such heavy users of the mobile internet that a SDK is even more important in such an ad environment.
