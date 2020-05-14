verification

DoubleVerify opens in Japan with Google vet at helm
May 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

DoubleVerify opens in Japan with Google vet at helm

Takashi Takeda, formerly a director at Google in Japan, has been appointed to lead the ad-verification company's entrance into the market.

Google to force advertisers to prove their identity
Apr 24, 2020
Omar Oakes

Google to force advertisers to prove their identity

Ad verification will begin in US in summer and roll out globally in following years.

Integral Ad Science chief: 'I want to be sure we're making the right bets'
Jul 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Integral Ad Science chief: 'I want to be sure we're making the right bets'

Six months into her new job as global CEO of IAS, Lisa Utzschneider is rolling out new offerings swiftly in a bid to push the pace, but says she still sleeps well at night.

Facebook adds brands safety certification for partners
Jan 25, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Facebook adds brands safety certification for partners

DoubleVerify and OpenSlate are the first two companies to be certified under the new capability.

AdAsia taps Adloox for third-party verification
Nov 28, 2018
Matthew Miller

AdAsia taps Adloox for third-party verification

Partnership addresses brand safety, fraud and viewability on the AdAsia Premium Marketplace and AdAsia Digital Platform for Publishers.

26 companies to co-test MMA China's open-source SDK
Sep 18, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

26 companies to co-test MMA China's open-source SDK

The Chinese are such heavy users of the mobile internet that a SDK is even more important in such an ad environment.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia