Analysis Opinions Media PR
Noel D'Souza
4 hours ago

Are blue ticks on social media losing clout in the face of paid verifications?

Industry honchos weigh in on the impact of paid verification models by Meta and Twitter.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

3 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

4 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

5 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

7 How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

8 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

AI 2.0: redefining possible

9 AI 2.0: redefining possible

China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

10 China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

Related Articles

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ‘Twitter killer,’ Threads
Jul 6, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ...

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival means for comms pros
Jul 7, 2023
Ruth Lee

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival ...

Singapore introduces code to protect teens from harmful ads on social media
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Singapore introduces code to protect teens from ...

Meta to launch verified subscription offering for APAC users this week
Jul 11, 2023
Staff Reporters

Meta to launch verified subscription offering for ...

Just Published

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing ...

As moviegoers buy tickets for a “Barbieheimer” double feature, Oppenheimer gets a boost from Barbie’s marketing blitz.

How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo are navigating Threads
4 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo ...

Daily active users on Meta’s new Twitter clone dropped by half last week, but brands are still eager to find success on the new platform.

Arthur Sadoun: Our creative agencies are ‘essential’ despite ‘low single-digit’ growth
The Information
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Arthur Sadoun: Our creative agencies are ‘essential’...

Publicis CEO spoke to Campaign after group grew 7.1% in Q2 and revealed it is giving staff an average salary increase of 4% in 2023.

Publicis ups pressure on rivals as ‘double-digit’ growth in media powers Q2
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Publicis ups pressure on rivals as ‘double-digit’ ...

Organic revenue rose 7.1% for second quarter in a row despite economic uncertainty.