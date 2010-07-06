certification

BBDO/Proximity Singapore bolsters digital department
Jul 6, 2010
Jane Leung

BBDO/Proximity Singapore bolsters digital department

SINGAPORE - BBDO/Proximity Singapore has boosted its digital unit with five new hires including Alan Leong, Gigi Im, Pratik Japee, Patrick Lim and Deric Loh.

SINGAPORE - BBDO/Proximity Singapore has boosted its digital unit with five new hires including Alan Leong, Gigi Im, Pratik Japee, Patrick Lim and Deric Loh.

