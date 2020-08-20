doubleverify

CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Aug 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.

DoubleVerify opens in Japan with Google vet at helm
May 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Takashi Takeda, formerly a director at Google in Japan, has been appointed to lead the ad-verification company's entrance into the market.

DoubleVerify urges advertisers against sweeping COVID-19 keyword blocking
Mar 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Both DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science are issuing COVID-19 guidance to advertisers in response to growing concerns over publisher de-monetisation.

DoubleVerify extends brand safety controls to 100 languages
Jan 31, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: The firm cited research that claims the majority of online consumers outside the US “rarely or never buy from English-only websites.”

DoubleVerify develops anti-fraud certification for CTV
Jan 29, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: CTV certified partners include Amobee, MediaMath, SpotX, The Trade Desk and Xandr.

