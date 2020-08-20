doubleverify
CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.
DoubleVerify opens in Japan with Google vet at helm
Takashi Takeda, formerly a director at Google in Japan, has been appointed to lead the ad-verification company's entrance into the market.
DoubleVerify urges advertisers against sweeping COVID-19 keyword blocking
Both DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science are issuing COVID-19 guidance to advertisers in response to growing concerns over publisher de-monetisation.
DoubleVerify extends brand safety controls to 100 languages
TECH BITES: The firm cited research that claims the majority of online consumers outside the US “rarely or never buy from English-only websites.”
DoubleVerify develops anti-fraud certification for CTV
TECH BITES: CTV certified partners include Amobee, MediaMath, SpotX, The Trade Desk and Xandr.
The fight against rising mobile and CTV ad fraud
Roy Rosenfeld, DoubleVerify’s SVP of Product, on how the DV Fraud Lab helps companies detect, fix and prevent ad fraud.
