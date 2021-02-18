Search
2 days ago
John Cleese 'depressed' at lack of interest in creativity from schools
Creative skills should be more highly prized in schools, he argues
Feb 18, 2021
UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative
Watch the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett India here
May 16, 2018
IMEX 2018 brings together business event professionals
The largest-ever edition sees increased tech presence, legacy focus and plenty of professional development.
Sep 9, 2016
Grades don't matter? A curious message from Singapore's Education Ministry
Singapore government attempts to dial down pressure on students in uplifting ad through DDB Singapore.
Jun 19, 2014
CASE STUDY: How Colgate-Palmolive won Myanmar’s first ever Cannes Lion
Colgate Palmolive’s ‘Education for Packaging’ campaign, conceived by Red Fuse Communications Hong Kong together with Y&R Yangon, has won Myanmar’s first-ever Cannes Lion awards.
May 3, 2013
Why Asia will never be too cool for schools
Strong demand for education among Asian parents means marketers can get ahead by offering products and services that help children excel in their studies.
