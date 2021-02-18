education

John Cleese 'depressed' at lack of interest in creativity from schools
2 days ago
Kate Magee

John Cleese 'depressed' at lack of interest in creativity from schools

Creative skills should be more highly prized in schools, he argues

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative
Feb 18, 2021
Campaign India Team

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative

Watch the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett India here

IMEX 2018 brings together business event professionals
May 16, 2018
Megan Gell

IMEX 2018 brings together business event professionals

The largest-ever edition sees increased tech presence, legacy focus and plenty of professional development.

Grades don't matter? A curious message from Singapore's Education Ministry
Sep 9, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Grades don't matter? A curious message from Singapore's Education Ministry

Singapore government attempts to dial down pressure on students in uplifting ad through DDB Singapore.

CASE STUDY: How Colgate-Palmolive won Myanmar’s first ever Cannes Lion
Jun 19, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CASE STUDY: How Colgate-Palmolive won Myanmar’s first ever Cannes Lion

Colgate Palmolive’s ‘Education for Packaging’ campaign, conceived by Red Fuse Communications Hong Kong together with Y&R Yangon, has won Myanmar’s first-ever Cannes Lion awards.

Why Asia will never be too cool for schools
May 3, 2013
Tara Hirebet

Why Asia will never be too cool for schools

Strong demand for education among Asian parents means marketers can get ahead by offering products and services that help children excel in their studies.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Updated: All APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

6 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

10 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label