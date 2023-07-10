News Advertising Media
Ben Bold
1 day ago

Working With Cancer’s ‘Big C’ global creative contest opens for entries

Campaign devised by Publicis Groupe aims to de-stigmatise cancer in the workplace.

Working With Cancer:
Working With Cancer: "The Big C" competition announced on-stage at Cannes Lions.

Working With Cancer's "The Big C" is open from 10 July for entries, with creatives from across adland "and beyond" invited to submit their ideas for a campaign that will break on World Cancer Day 2024.

Creatives, individuals and duos (working either within an agency or across agencies) have until 15 September to enter ideas for work that will help destigmatise and alleviate insecurity about cancer in the workplace.

The announcement follows last month's news from Cannes Lions (see video above) that Publicis Groupe and its four rivals – WPP, Omnicom, Interpublic and Edelman – were calling their "best creative minds" to take part in a $100m global competition to create the next stage of Working With Cancer.

Working With Cancer is asking creatives to pitch ideas for a new campaign to run on World Cancer Day 2024 and a week later in February during the Super Bowl.

Some $100m of donated media spend has been pledged to support the work, a sum that will also include limited production resource. Working With Cancer, which won the Grand Prix for health for good Lion at Cannes, has been inspired by Publicis Groupe chief executive Arthur Sadoun's personal experience of being treated for cancer in spring 2022.

Using Cannes Lions' judging systems, "Big C" judging will be led by senior creative and strategy leads from the five holdcos. They include include Susan Credle, global chair and global chief creative officer of FCB, Chaka Sobhani, global CCO of Leo Burnett, Luiz Sanches, CCO of BBDO North America, Judy John, global COO of Edelman, and Debbi Vandeven, global CCO of VMLY&R.


Judging will take pace throughout October and the winner will be revealed at the end of that month. The winners will also be awarded a delegate pass to attend Cannes Lions 2024.

More details are available here.

Many global brands, including Citi, EE, L'Oréal, Lloyds Banking Group, LVMH, McDonald's, Pepsico, Unilever and Walmart, have pledged their support for Working With Cancer.

Media companies ranging from Google and Meta to Disney and Haymarket Media Group, the publisher of Campaign, have also signed up and donated media space for the campaign.

This article was updated with relevant information as of 11 July.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

3 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

4 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

6 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

AI 2.0: redefining possible

8 AI 2.0: redefining possible

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Related Articles

Global forecast: Pharma and healthcare brands shift their ad strategies
The Knowledge
Dec 19, 2022
Jyoti Rambhai

Global forecast: Pharma and healthcare brands shift ...

Global agency groups Q1 2023 report card: Organic growth for most but pace slows
The Knowledge
May 30, 2023
Nicola Merrifield

Global agency groups Q1 2023 report card: Organic ...

Just Published

Uncommon Creative Studio sells majority stake to Havas in deal worth up to $156 million
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Uncommon Creative Studio sells majority stake to ...

US expansion is key reason for Uncommon to take investment.

Twitter blocks links to Threads as traffic drops
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Twitter blocks links to Threads as traffic drops

Twitter users have reportedly been unable to find links to Threads on the platform.

Embrace disruption or become history, says Mastercard global CMO Raja Rajamannar
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Embrace disruption or become history, says ...

Marketing is at a never-seen-before inflection point; new technology is coming at everything, everywhere and all at once. Mastercard's global CMO tells Campaign that if marketers don't rise above the sea of sameness and the clutches of traditional marketing, they'll be history. Catch his wide-ranging interview here.

Anzu and IAS take on viewability and invalid traffic in gaming
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Anzu and IAS take on viewability and invalid ...

Marketers are looking for greater transparency and actionable data to deliver results for their campaigns as time in gaming increases.