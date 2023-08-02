Advertising Media Technology
Coral Cripps
21 hours ago

DoubleVerify acquires AI-powered platform Scibids for $125m

The joint offering aims to help advertisers maximise their business outcomes and ROI.

DoubleVerify: helps marketers measure the effectiveness of ad campaigns
Ad verification platform DoubleVerify has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Scibids, a company that uses AI to optimise and customise marketing campaigns.

The deal, which values Scibids at $125m, is expected to close in Q3 of this year.

DoubleVerify helps marketers measure and verify the authenticity and effectiveness of their ad campaigns. Under the acquisition, DoubleVerify’s performance data, which includes viewability, contextual and attention signals, will be combined with Scibids’ AI-powered, real-time optimisation algorithms.

The purchase follows a partnership announced between the two companies in June, which was also revealed alongside the launch of a joint solution, called the DV Algorithmic Optimiser. The tie-up brought together DoubleVerify’s media quality and attention data with Scibids’ AI-powered decision-making. 

DoubleVerify has claimed that after using the solution to run in-market tests with a number of Fortune 500 companies, the partnership resulted in a 63% increase in attention levels and a 95% increase in impressions won across several campaigns.

Mark Zagorski, chief executive of DoubleVerify, said: “The combination marries DoubleVerify’s proprietary data with Scibids’ AI-powered optimisation technology, letting us empower brands with unparalleled insights and control over their advertising performance.

“The acquisition of Scibids is a decisive step in our journey to power superior campaign outcomes, that started with developing and delivering the industry standard in media quality insights and has evolved into putting that data to work for advertisers.”

Major holding companies, independent agencies and large brands (including Spotify, Allianz and Dell) currently use Scibids’ AI offering, which plugs directly into demand-side platforms to gather first and third-party data from clients before creating customised bidding algorithms that align with their KPIs and desired results.

Remi Lemonnier, chief executive and co-founder of Scibids, said: “This partnership will amplify the capabilities of our customisable AI technology and expand its impact across the digital advertising ecosystem to strengthen the open web.

"We look forward to working with the entire DoubleVerify team to deliver new opportunities and maximise campaign outcomes for our global advertisers and partners.”

