Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
3 days ago
Coco Wu

There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.

How Shopee plans to make the pandemic windfall a permanent gain
May 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

While it benefits from an influx of shoppers and brands, the ecommerce platform works to meet rapidly shifting consumer needs and looks to use personalisation to make sure its customers and buyers stick around after the pandemic.

Asian consumers going from followers to trend-setters: Google
Mar 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

New report identifies three factors that will see consumers here leapfrog their western counterparts

China ecommerce crosses $1 trillion mark: study
Mar 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

We Are Social/Hootsuite report also finds that total digital ad spend in China was US$52.5 billion in 2019.

5 trends for marketers to watch in the Year of the Rat
Jan 24, 2020
VMLY&R

From customer experience to data and purpose, VMLY&R leaders pick out the important trends marketers should watch in the new year.

Ford's 2020 global trends report reveals loneliness as epidemic
Dec 12, 2019
Lindsay Stein

But the automaker has tips for how marketers can help solve the problem.

