Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.
How Shopee plans to make the pandemic windfall a permanent gain
While it benefits from an influx of shoppers and brands, the ecommerce platform works to meet rapidly shifting consumer needs and looks to use personalisation to make sure its customers and buyers stick around after the pandemic.
Asian consumers going from followers to trend-setters: Google
New report identifies three factors that will see consumers here leapfrog their western counterparts
China ecommerce crosses $1 trillion mark: study
We Are Social/Hootsuite report also finds that total digital ad spend in China was US$52.5 billion in 2019.
5 trends for marketers to watch in the Year of the Rat
From customer experience to data and purpose, VMLY&R leaders pick out the important trends marketers should watch in the new year.
Ford's 2020 global trends report reveals loneliness as epidemic
But the automaker has tips for how marketers can help solve the problem.
