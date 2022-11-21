Meta launches VR experience with Sir David Attenborough

Meta Immersive Learning and Alchemy Immersive have launched a virtual reality experience with Sir David Attenborough, called Conquest of the Skies VR.

The experience takes place from 29 November to 4 December at Westfield, White City, and uses Meta Quest 2 headsets. Visitors will be able to step into the virtual reality documentary narrated by Attenborough.

They will also be able to interact with flying dinosaurs, hummingbirds and butterflies through augmented reality and scan a QR code to open Meta Spark filters and learn more about them.

The event coincides with the release of VR series David Attenborough’s Conquest of the Skies on Meta Quest TV, co-produced with Atlantic Productions and Meta. The three episodes will show how insects, reptiles and birds evolved to fly.

Charlotte Fletcher, activation creative assistant at Alchemy Immersive, said: “With this activation, we wanted to use immersive technologies to bring to life the magic of Conquest of the Skies. Through the power of VR and AR, people will be able to meet and interact with flying creatures, such as a Quetzalcoatlus, in the middle of Westfield.

"With the set design, we have worked to immerse members of the public so that we are enhancing these learnings from David Attenborough, who reminds us of the possibilities for connection and transformation for people, systems and planet.”