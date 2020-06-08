vr
The future of communication is visceral
Over time, communication has become progressively more involving, from simple sketches to complex storytelling to our baby steps into immersive experiences.
Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch
Global preview event takes place online after plan to host physical event later this year in Tokyo altered because of coronavirus.
Extended reality gaming for self-driving cars: Experience stories
Holoride is gaming long-distance car journeys with VR
Lixil sees VR and AR as key to winning over Japan's new home improvers
The maker of toilets (among other fixtures and materials) has set up a 'digital studio' near its flagship premises in Tokyo's Ginza district.
High Five Taiwan goes virtual
MEET TAIWAN aims for the sky with its popular marketing campaign.
Shadow Factory makes push for VR, AR in marketing
From virtual tours to Facebook's mobile camera effects, the company is pushing the envelope in creativity and technology.
