The future of communication is visceral
Jun 8, 2020
Gulshan Singh

The future of communication is visceral

Over time, communication has become progressively more involving, from simple sketches to complex storytelling to our baby steps into immersive experiences.

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch
Apr 2, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch

Global preview event takes place online after plan to host physical event later this year in Tokyo altered because of coronavirus.

Lixil sees VR and AR as key to winning over Japan's new home improvers
Nov 21, 2018
David Blecken

Lixil sees VR and AR as key to winning over Japan's new home improvers

The maker of toilets (among other fixtures and materials) has set up a 'digital studio' near its flagship premises in Tokyo's Ginza district.

