Pacific Island nation Tuvalu is at risk of sinking in the next few decades due to rising sea levels. And in an urgent address at COP27, Minister of Justice, Communication & Foreign Affairs of Tuvalu Simon Kofe said that climate change could force the entire nation to lose its physical home and “move its country entirely online”.

During Kofe’s three-minute speech, the camera slowly zoomed out to dramatically reveal that he was indeed delivering his address from a digital islet in the metaverse. Ad Nut thinks that this is an extremely effective reveal especially given that the metaverse has often been associated with technological progress. In this case, the metaverse is a symbol of a country in eventual ruin due to human-led actions.

The campaign by The Monkeys also includes a website where visitors can support Tuvalu’s future by writing to their respective environment ministers to urge them to take action on rising sea levels. Ad Nut cannot imagine a world where ‘digital nations’ replace physical ones, but it sounds wholly terrifying.

