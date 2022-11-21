Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
4 days ago

When an island sinks, it rises in the metaverse

In a dramatic campaign for Pacific Island nation Tuvalu, The Monkeys creates an entire digital nation in an attempt to save the real thing.

Pacific Island nation Tuvalu is at risk of sinking in the next few decades due to rising sea levels. And in an urgent address at COP27, Minister of Justice, Communication & Foreign Affairs of Tuvalu Simon Kofe said that climate change could force the entire nation to lose its physical home and “move its country entirely online”.

During Kofe’s three-minute speech, the camera slowly zoomed out to dramatically reveal that he was indeed delivering his address from a digital islet in the metaverse. Ad Nut thinks that this is an extremely effective reveal especially given that the metaverse has often been associated with technological progress. In this case, the metaverse is a symbol of a country in eventual ruin due to human-led actions.

The campaign by The Monkeys also includes a website where visitors can support Tuvalu’s future by writing to their respective environment ministers to urge them to take action on rising sea levels. Ad Nut cannot imagine a world where ‘digital nations’ replace physical ones, but it sounds wholly terrifying.

CREDITS

Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Co-Founder & Group CEO: Mark Green
Co-Founder & Group Chief Creative Officer: Scott Nowell
General Manager: Kezia Quinn
Chief Creative Officer: Tara Ford
Executive Creative Director: Barbara Humphries
Head of Innovation: Beth O'Brien
Creative Director: Cameron Bell
Creative Director: Sam Dickson
Senior Art Director: Alex Polglase
Senior Copywriter: Jake Ausburn
Head of Production: Penny Brown
Digital Producer: Tamara Wohl
Digital Design Lead: Eva Godeny
Head of Planning: Hugh Munro
GTM & Strategy Director, Sustainability Studio: Lucy Sundberg

Production House: Collider
Director: Glenn Stewart
EP/Producer: Karen Bryson
Managing Dir: Rachael Ford-Davies
Post Production: Collider Studio
3D Animation: Glenn Stewart
Additional Vfx: Joseph Harper
Colourist: Matt Fezz

PR: Thrive
CEO: Leilani Abels
Senior Account Director: Nathan McGregor
Senior Account Manager: Tess McDonald
Senior Account Manager: Anna Laskaris
Senior Account Executive: Maddy Beck
Account Coordinator: Sarah Nguyen
Account Coordinator: Sophie Thomason

Development team:
Tech Lead: Surya Winata
React Developer: Jasmine The 
React Developer: Steve Deng

Music and Sound: MassiveMusic
Creative Director: Ryan Dickinson
Composer: Haydn Walker
Sound Design: Simon Kane
Executive Producer: Katrina Aquilia

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

How to build brand relevance in the metaverse
Digital
Aug 31, 2022
Flaviano Faleiro

How to build brand relevance in the metaverse

Is this what it’s like to check into a hotel in the metaverse?
Digital
Sep 26, 2022
Staff Reporters

Is this what it’s like to check into a hotel in the ...

Dove creates a multitasking metaverse experience for busy moms
Digital
May 19, 2022
Ad Nut

Dove creates a multitasking metaverse experience ...

Consumers keen to shop, interact with brands in the metaverse: report
Digital
Oct 19, 2022

Consumers keen to shop, interact with brands in the ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.