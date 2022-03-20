brands in the metaverse

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Would you say ‘I do’ on the blockchain? Well, Closeup says you absolutely should through a new NFT campaign on Decentraland.

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland
Mar 20, 2022
Fayola Douglas

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

The beer has zero calories, tastes of nothing and you can’t actually drink it.

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world
Mar 17, 2022
Jessica Goodfellow

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

The bank's first foray into the metaverse includes a virtual sports stadium, building on its legacy of sports partnerships.

Viceverse opens its virtual doors inside 'the culture of the future'
Feb 24, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Viceverse opens its virtual doors inside 'the culture of the future'

Vice Media Group has launched a space where clients can experiment in the metaverse.

How a virtual human's artwork was both created and sold at a Hong Kong auction
Feb 24, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

How a virtual human's artwork was both created and sold at a Hong Kong auction

INSPIRATION STATION: The generative, data-driven NFT artwork 'Drowning in Love', attributed to virtual human named MonoC, sold for $24,000 this week.

HK partners sign on to develop 'Mega City' virtual hub
Jan 5, 2022
Staff Reporters

HK partners sign on to develop 'Mega City' virtual hub

Entrepreneur Adrian Chang, Sun Hung Kai and PwC are among those who will develop experiences in a new cultural hub within metaverse-like gaming world The Sandbox.

