Marketing News
Brandon Doerrer
Aug 11, 2022

Netflix ventures into Decentraland to promote 'The Gray Man'

The streaming giant makes another move in gaming with its first step into the crypto-focused metaverse platform.

Netflix ventures into Decentraland to promote 'The Gray Man'

Netflix is making more moves in the world of gaming with a foray into Decentraland.

The company launched its metaverse experience on Monday to support the launch of the upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man. Players can navigate a maze while answering questions about the film for a chance to win a non-fungible token at the end of it.

Netflix partnered with Media.Monks to conceptualize the metaverse experience. The Electric Factory developed and created the game inside Decentraland. It will run through August 21.

Netflix is planning to nearly double its video-game catalog from 26 to 50 by the end of the year, according to CNBC. Its game roster features mobile titles that include ports of popular indie games and titles based on “Stranger Things.” Netflix is reportedly planning to incorporate more original intellectual properties, like “The Queen’s Gambit,” into games. Consumers can install Netflix games from the Google Play store and Apple’s App Store but they need subscriptions to play.

Subscribers haven’t engaged much with Netflix’s video games. Adding up downloads for every game in the catalog yields a collective 23 million downloads and almost 2 million daily users, according to CNBC, citing data from app analytics company Apptopia. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, meaning that fewer than 1% actively play its games.

The streaming giant entered the world of gaming last November with five mobile offerings, two of which it themed around the blockbuster show “Stranger Things.”

Mike Verdu, VP of game development at Netflix, said in a blog post that “we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone.”

Netflix’s turn to gaming coincides with its focus on users who primarily interact with the platform on mobile devices. Gregory Peters, COO and chief product officer at Netflix, said on last year’s Q3 earnings call that a “vast majority” of subscribers use the service on their mobile device.

Netflix is also trying to rebound from the steep subscriber decline it saw in both quarters of this year. It lost almost 1 million subscribers in Q2, nearly five times higher than its loss in Q1. 

Revenue growth also stalled once again, as Netflix recorded 9% growth to $7.9 billion in Q2 compared to Q2 2021. It forecasted that revenue gains will slow to 5% in Q3, largely due to global headwinds, but it also predicted a 1 million subscriber gain in Q3.

To diversify its revenue sources, Netflix is launching an ad-supported business. On its July investor call, Peters shared plans for rolling out a lower-cost subscription with ad integration in early 2023. He said Netflix expects its ad-supported business, which Microsoft will build, to be as profitable or more profitable than its ad-free subscription tiers.

Peters said that Netflix chose Microsoft for its advertising capabilities, sidestepping suggestions that the partnership would allow Netflix to further build upon its gaming offerings to expand on new revenue streams.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

3 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

5 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

6 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

7 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

8 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

10 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Related Articles

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland
Digital
Mar 20, 2022
Fayola Douglas

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

Could the next style capital rise in the metaverse?
News
Mar 24, 2022
Minnie Wang

Could the next style capital rise in the metaverse?

Did Metaverse Fashion Week show us the way for virtual brand experiences? Well, sort of
Marketing
Apr 3, 2022
Max Vedel

Did Metaverse Fashion Week show us the way for ...

Dove creates a multitasking metaverse experience for busy moms
Digital
May 19, 2022
Ad Nut

Dove creates a multitasking metaverse experience ...

Just Published

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer
PR
1 hour ago
Brandon Doerrer

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief ...

She will train talent and organise development in her newly created role.

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the aerospace and defence company you’ve never heard of
Analysis
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the ...

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is well-known in government circles, but it has been doubling down on its brand communications to attract new talent and investors.

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2
Advertising
2 hours ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2

Global agency rankings: In the creative and media leagues, BBDO catapults 38 places to enter the former, while Publicis Media retains its position at the top of the latter.

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before jumping into the metaverse
Advertising
2 hours ago
Laura Wade

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before ...

Why your metaverse activations could foil your net-zero emissions plans.