Is this what it’s like to check into a hotel in the metaverse?

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, is encouraging guests to virtually experience a stay in one of their many properties. As part of ‘Moxy Universe, Play Beyond’ produced by MediaMonks China, travellers can create and customise their avatars prior to checking in, choosing from 122 features and 344 designs that depict different skin colours, hairstyles, body shapes, props and other features—with over a billion possible unique avatar combinations. These posters can then be generated and shared on social media.
Then, when travellers arrive at Moxy Bar, a complimentary cocktail is said to await them. Upon scanning an AR marker placed at the bar counter, guests will get an animated welcome message, which apparently, is just the beginning to the exciting mixed reality experiences during their stay. These AR markers will be set up in the gym and other key places in the hotel to unveil the interactive experience with the avatars that they create. Each of these experiences can be shared on social media.
