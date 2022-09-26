Digital Marketing The Work
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Is this what it’s like to check into a hotel in the metaverse?

Marriott-owned Moxy Hotels has launched a campaign where travellers can interact with mixed-reality experiences in various key areas in its properties.

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, is encouraging guests to virtually experience a stay in one of their many properties. As part of ‘Moxy Universe, Play Beyond’ produced by MediaMonks China, travellers can create and customise their avatars prior to checking in, choosing from 122 features and 344 designs that depict different skin colours, hairstyles, body shapes, props and other features—with over a billion possible unique avatar combinations. These posters can then be generated and shared on social media.

Then, when travellers arrive at Moxy Bar, a complimentary cocktail is said to await them. Upon scanning an AR marker placed at the bar counter, guests will get an animated welcome message, which apparently, is just the beginning to the exciting mixed reality experiences during their stay. These AR markers will be set up in the gym and other key places in the hotel to unveil the interactive experience with the avatars that they create. Each of these experiences can be shared on social media.

 
 

CREDITS

Brand: Moxy 
Senior Manager, Brands & Destination Marketing, Asia Pacific: Yiting Mao 
Senior Director, Brands & Destination Marketing, Asia Pacific: Patricia Cheung

Agency: MediaMonks China
Executive Creative Director: Darren Crawforth
Associate Creative Director: Eric Pang
Creative Group Head: Nicolas Barlier
Art Director: Shiwen He
Designer: Amber Ding
Copy Group Head: Zoe Young
Copywriter (Chinese) : Banana Wang
Copywriter (English) : Lyla Murugayah & Joanna Pinto
Language & Culture Manager: Penny Wu
Strategy Director: Nina Kong
Strategy Manager: Janice Liao
Technical Director: Siniša Spasojević
Developer: Jonas Tillman
Front-end Developer: Ed Lee
Lead Producer (Digital): Ella Guo
Senior Producer (Film): Jaap Bosman
Senior Business Director: Dixi Chern
Senior Account Director: Karen Lu
Account Manager: Veronika Huang

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

