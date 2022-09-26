Is this what it’s like to check into a hotel in the metaverse?

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, is encouraging guests to virtually experience a stay in one of their many properties. As part of ‘Moxy Universe, Play Beyond’ produced by MediaMonks China, travellers can create and customise their avatars prior to checking in, choosing from 122 features and 344 designs that depict different skin colours, hairstyles, body shapes, props and other features—with over a billion possible unique avatar combinations. These posters can then be generated and shared on social media.

Then, when travellers arrive at Moxy Bar, a complimentary cocktail is said to await them. Upon scanning an AR marker placed at the bar counter, guests will get an animated welcome message, which apparently, is just the beginning to the exciting mixed reality experiences during their stay. These AR markers will be set up in the gym and other key places in the hotel to unveil the interactive experience with the avatars that they create. Each of these experiences can be shared on social media.

CREDITS



Brand: Moxy

Senior Manager, Brands & Destination Marketing, Asia Pacific: Yiting Mao

Senior Director, Brands & Destination Marketing, Asia Pacific: Patricia Cheung

Agency: MediaMonks China

Executive Creative Director: Darren Crawforth

Associate Creative Director: Eric Pang

Creative Group Head: Nicolas Barlier

Art Director: Shiwen He

Designer: Amber Ding

Copy Group Head: Zoe Young

Copywriter (Chinese) : Banana Wang

Copywriter (English) : Lyla Murugayah & Joanna Pinto

Language & Culture Manager: Penny Wu

Strategy Director: Nina Kong

Strategy Manager: Janice Liao

Technical Director: Siniša Spasojević

Developer: Jonas Tillman

Front-end Developer: Ed Lee

Lead Producer (Digital): Ella Guo

Senior Producer (Film): Jaap Bosman

Senior Business Director: Dixi Chern

Senior Account Director: Karen Lu

Account Manager: Veronika Huang