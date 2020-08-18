mediamonks
Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks
Sanne Drogtrop’s leadership has driven significant growth for MediaMonks Shanghai and helped the company scoop global awards.
One-on-one with MediaMonks' first global creative chief: Jouke Vuurmans
Vuurmans, who previously held the title of global executive creative director, said that now was the time for MediaMonks to have its first global CCO because of its ever-increasing scale.
MediaMonks bets on martech as it rebrands BizTech unit
Managing marketing technology can matter as much as creativity, production outfit says.
Sorrell's MediaMonks announces merger with India's White Balance
MediaMonks adds 50 experts to its team and intends to double its India business in the coming six months.
Best spaces to work: MediaMonks Shanghai
With emphasis on creativity and technology, the workspace is an open environment but equipped with gadgets galore.
S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%
Asia-Pacific posted the strongest rate of growth, albeit from a modest base.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins