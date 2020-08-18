mediamonks

Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks

Sanne Drogtrop’s leadership has driven significant growth for MediaMonks Shanghai and helped the company scoop global awards.

One-on-one with MediaMonks' first global creative chief: Jouke Vuurmans
Apr 1, 2020
Lindsay Stein

One-on-one with MediaMonks' first global creative chief: Jouke Vuurmans

Vuurmans, who previously held the title of global executive creative director, said that now was the time for MediaMonks to have its first global CCO because of its ever-increasing scale.

MediaMonks bets on martech as it rebrands BizTech unit
Feb 26, 2020
Gideon Spanier

MediaMonks bets on martech as it rebrands BizTech unit

Managing marketing technology can matter as much as creativity, production outfit says.

Sorrell's MediaMonks announces merger with India's White Balance
Nov 20, 2019
Campaign India Team

Sorrell's MediaMonks announces merger with India's White Balance

MediaMonks adds 50 experts to its team and intends to double its India business in the coming six months.

Best spaces to work: MediaMonks Shanghai
Nov 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Best spaces to work: MediaMonks Shanghai

With emphasis on creativity and technology, the workspace is an open environment but equipped with gadgets galore.

S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%
Nov 4, 2019
Ben Bold

S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%

Asia-Pacific posted the strongest rate of growth, albeit from a modest base.

