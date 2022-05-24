TSLA bags regional Marriott Bonvoy win

Following a closed-door pitch process, Marriott Bonvoy has appointed The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) as its creative partner in the region. The independent agency will be tasked to perform integrated creative duties that span through-the-line creative direction, support, and execution across the APAC region including India, Japan, Korea, Australia, and most of Southeast Asia. First work from the partnership is expected to release in the coming quarter.

Julie Purser, vice president, marketing, loyalty & partnerships, Asia Pacific, Marriott International, said that she is excited to “inspire travellers and remind them of the transformative power of travel as they hit the road again.”

“Our decision to work with TSLA was based on their ability to challenge and inspire us through with their creativity and we are confident they will help us bring our vision to life,” added Purser.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from TSLA said: “Travel holds great power, especially in our neck of the woods, which is only just opening up. We can’t think of another brand on this planet, more well placed to deliver a timely, anthemic campaign about the power of travel, as Marriott Bonvoy.”

Marriott Bonvoy is the loyalty programme of Marriott, the world’s largest hotel group that parents brands such as St Regis, Ritz Carlton, W Hotels, Edition, and JW Marriott. Across the globe, the group owns some 7,000 properties and 30 brands.