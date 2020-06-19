marriott
What are travel marketers in Asia spending on right now?
SOUNDING BOARD: Four brand marketers tell us what their marketing plans look like as they brace the impact of the pandemic.
Marriott International names new APAC sales and marketing head
Peggy Fang Roe departs for a global role based in the US.
St. Regis set to open in Hong Kong
The new property has only 112 rooms and 17 suites, lower than the average of 300 rooms among its counterparts in other cities.
Marriott Bonvoy to set sail as new loyalty programme
The new programme will replace loyalty brands Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest.
Reactions to Marriott’s data breach
Hundreds of millions of guests have been affected by Marriott's data breach, said to be one of the biggest in corporate history.
How brands use VR to bring destinations to life
The director of brand engagement for Pico + MENA on how VR is breaking boundaries and shrinking distances for travel brands.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins