Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jul 6, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Bart Buiring, Marriott International

With resilience, agility and hyper-local thinking, the 20-year veteran of the hospitality brand charts a recovery route in the region.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Bart Buiring, Marriott International
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Bart Buiring

Chief sales and marketing officer, APAC
Marriott International
Hong Kong
New member 

At the turn of 2019, absolutely no one could have predicted that a pandemic would shake the world for the next two years. It’s no secret that hospitality was one of the worst-hit sectors but seasoned professionals see opportunity in the face of every crisis. Marriott International, a 94-year-old global company, derived a winning recipe for post-Covid recovery. Tremendous resilience, agility in response, hyper-local thinking and mindfulness of trends were just some of the key bullet points for Bart Buiring, Marriott International’s chief sales and marketing officer for Asia-Pacific.

A veteran of more than two decades at the company, Buiring oversees 850 Marriott hotels in 23 different countries under 24 brands. Starting his career as F&B director at JW Marriott Mumbai, he had a quick ascent to director of operations at the same hotel. Today, he leads the sales, marketing, revenue, brand management, digital, communications, loyalty, Bonvoy, and partnerships among several other portfolios for the entire region. 

Like several competitors, Marriott slashed its marketing budget worldwide with the crash of global travel in 2020, and slowly resumed spending in APAC as appetite for travel—especially luxury travel—resumes. Coming from a background in F&B, valuing customer feedback is ingrained in Buiring’s DNA. This philosophy helped uncover the consumer shift in mindset around domestic travel and made the brand fundamentally rethink their offerings. With sealed borders and a pent-up demand for luxury and relaxation, domestic travel had to be curated around wellness, immersive experiences, and a seamless digitised journey. Therefore, mobile keys, the ability to request services and amenities via chat, became signature offerings in all Marriott hotels. 

Buiring also pioneered the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy programme, an Asia-Pacific offering which redefines purpose-led vacations. Spanning across 100 hotels in the region, the programme provides guests the opportunity to connect positively with local communities and the environment. From coral preservation at The Ritz-Carlton Okinawa, or a visit to a pioneering special education school near The JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Shanghai Pudong, Buiring and his team have set out to make travel richer, wider, and more collaborative. 

As a principled, organised and well-respected leader, Buiring attributes much of his success to a commitment to engage in work that genuinely serves and takes care of his people. He is also an advocate for inclusivity, sustainability, teamwork, and empowerment—and is always exploring ways to inspire an individual’s personal commitment to the broader group effort. 

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, Mahindra & Mahindra
Marketing
Jul 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.