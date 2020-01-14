Search
marriott international
Jan 14, 2020
Marriott International names new APAC sales and marketing head
Peggy Fang Roe departs for a global role based in the US.
Feb 1, 2012
CAMPAIGN TV: Marriott International's socially-focused media strategy
ASIA-PACIFIC - Craig Smith, chief operating officer across Asia-Pacific for Marriott International, says the hotel group puts a lot of resources into ensuring its campaigns are targeted and effective.
Oct 26, 2011
Marriott International appoints MEC globally
GLOBAL - Marriott International has appointed MEC as its lead global media agency.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins