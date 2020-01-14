marriott international

Marriott International names new APAC sales and marketing head
Jan 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Marriott International names new APAC sales and marketing head

Peggy Fang Roe departs for a global role based in the US.

CAMPAIGN TV: Marriott International's socially-focused media strategy
Feb 1, 2012
Paul Howell

CAMPAIGN TV: Marriott International's socially-focused media strategy

ASIA-PACIFIC - Craig Smith, chief operating officer across Asia-Pacific for Marriott International, says the hotel group puts a lot of resources into ensuring its campaigns are targeted and effective.

Marriott International appoints MEC globally
Oct 26, 2011
Staff Reporters

Marriott International appoints MEC globally

GLOBAL - Marriott International has appointed MEC as its lead global media agency.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia