augmented reality

Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Jun 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.

Lancôme cashes in on Pokémon Go concept
Jan 28, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Lancôme partnered up with Alibaba Clouds to drive foot traffic to its pop-up store at Harbour City, Hong Kong, last week.

Web-browser focus helps Blippar put woes behind: CEO Ambarish Mitra
Apr 20, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

After a spate of negative publicity in 2017, Blippar co-founder and CEO Ambarish Mitra says the company's focus on Web-based AR and emphasis on working through agencies are paying off.

Snapchat launches shoppable AR Lenses
Apr 19, 2018
Simon Gwynn

Adidas and Candy Crush developer King are among the first users.

Blippar partners with Magnum for Singapore AR campaign
Jan 17, 2018
Faaez Samadi

AR platform allows consumers to create custom ice creams they can then buy in store.

