augmented reality

Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.
Lancôme cashes in on Pokémon Go concept
Lancôme partnered up with Alibaba Clouds to drive foot traffic to its pop-up store at Harbour City, Hong Kong, last week.
Shadow Factory makes push for VR, AR in marketing
From virtual tours to Facebook's mobile camera effects, the company is pushing the envelope in creativity and technology.
Web-browser focus helps Blippar put woes behind: CEO Ambarish Mitra
After a spate of negative publicity in 2017, Blippar co-founder and CEO Ambarish Mitra says the company's focus on Web-based AR and emphasis on working through agencies are paying off.
Snapchat launches shoppable AR Lenses
Adidas and Candy Crush developer King are among the first users.
Blippar partners with Magnum for Singapore AR campaign
AR platform allows consumers to create custom ice creams they can then buy in store.
