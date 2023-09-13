Can Meta ever match the heights of its Facebook heyday?

Dave Levett

Managing director, Murmur-Group

No — Meta won’t bounce back and match the heights of its heyday because users’ time was then less fragmented. Facebook used to be one of the only social platforms available, so Facebook caught a larger slice of users engagement and maintained a large share of voice across the social stratosphere.



Since then, available time and hours per day has remained static and fixed — yet the number of platforms available for users engagement and time has substantially increased, fragmenting the time available for each platform, Facebook included.

Meta is trying to find new avenues and tech to keep up with an array of social platforms available and ensure they maintain user engagement moving forward. They bought Whatsapp, they created Instagram Reels and Threads (in direct competition and position to TikTok and X respectively), they have the capital and the tech to squash competition — as long as they can do it fast enough.

Other than that, what can Meta do as a brand to stay healthy: win the cage fight!

Jacqueline Alexis Thng

Partner, Prophet

None of Meta’s current challenges were a surprise to them as they expected multiple years of 10 billion losses from Reality Labs as a part of Mark Zuckerberg’s long term bet on Metaverse as the future of the internet. Until the Metaverse ecosystem gathers steam, it will be a challenge for Meta to truly turn this business around.

As for the rumoured cage fight, given that fight has been called off, this is a publicity stunt more consistent with Elon Musk’s controversial personality which I personally feel adds more publicity for X than Meta. The fight stunt does not positively or adversely impact the brands both Elon and Mark own.

To get the Meta Brand back on track, it is critical that Meta rethinks its core purpose and proposition. Is it a brand focused on connecting people, businesses and community through its social media platforms? Via its new investments in technology of VR and AI? Or is it as Ash Jhaveri, vice president of Reality Labs partnerships said, “It’s really about the next version of the internet, what can the technology do to connect us, to make us feel more present versus what we can do today, and with an app or a website you can only get so connected,” he said. “That’s why we’re so invested in the space.”

If it’s about creating that next internet, and hence the huge investments with continued losses, we believe this bolder vision can be a game changer for Meta in the long term. However to succeed, Meta needs to think like Apple where the full ecosystem of software, hardware, platforms and users are seamlessly created into a great customer experience.