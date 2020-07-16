experiential marketing
Now is not the time to give up on experiences
Auditoire’s Asia CEO argues that 'quick-fix' digital experiences can’t hold a candle to real experiential impact.
Is ‘remote working’ the future of experiential?
The COVID-19 outbreak has forced businesses to implement remote working policies, but Jack Morton’s Greater China head ponders its effectiveness in the experiential space.
A lab that might make you hate work less after a holiday
WPP AUNZ’s experiential arm creates a sensorial pop-up in Melbourne.
Giant pineapple rolls across Singapore in Caltex campaign
To mark the opening of a new petrol station, a massive inflatable fruit was pushed across the island for a total of 24 hours.
Why brands should leverage experiential more aggressively in 2020
Experiences are no more just a touchpoint in a campaign journey—they’re the climax.
Matthew McConaughey designs cabin in Aussie wilderness for Wild Turkey
PHOTOS: A cabin more ruggedly handsome than the man himself. Alright, alright, alright.
