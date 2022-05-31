L'Oreal Malaysia switches media agency partner

L’Oréal Malaysia has replaced Wavemaker as its media planning and buying agency partner in Malaysia with Publicis Groupe's bespoke OneL’Oréal team led by Zenith. The new remit starts at the beginning of July 2022 and is for a three-year term.

The move follows a competitive pitch run by Ebiquity where GroupM, Omnicom Group and Publicis were shortlisted and invited to pitch in the final round.

The change of agency also follows L'Oreal's decision earlier this year to move its Singapore media agency to the Zenith-led team along with performance agency ecommerce remits in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia after a separate R3-led pitch. Now all Malaysian media duties for L'Oreal are consolidated with OneL'Oreal, which Publicis says it set up to provide an integrated, data-led service with more accountabiity and transparency to the client.

“After a thorough agency review and with our continued transformation into a beauty tech company, Zenith stood out to be the best partner for us to work with," said Tomas Hruska, the newly appointed managing director for L’Oréal Malaysia and Singapore. "We would like to also thank Wavemaker for their many years of partnership and support.”

Abhishek Bhattacharjee, managing partner at Publicis Media, said: “L’Oréal Malaysia is one of the most respected companies in Malaysia and we cannot wait to start working with them on the integrated remit.This win is an opportunity to cement a strong global partnership locally in Malaysia and to set a new benchmark for the market on the craft of media. I am very proud of the team’s drive, passion, and commitment and thankful for L’Oréal’s trust in picking us.”