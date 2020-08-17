malaysia

OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business

Omnicom-owned agency takes on integrated media planning and buying duties across traditional and digital channels for the food and beverage company.

Berjaya Sompo's heroes pivot to a pandemic mission
Aug 11, 2020
Ad Nut

Berjaya Sompo's heroes pivot to a pandemic mission

The insurer's fivesome of 'Silent guardians' takes on new protective duties in a spot by FCB Malaysia.

Jubilant Liverpool fans in Malaysia can 'adopt a keg' of Carlsberg
Jun 29, 2020
Ad Nut

Jubilant Liverpool fans in Malaysia can 'adopt a keg' of Carlsberg

Those taking up the offer get smartphone certificates that they can trade for 100 future beers, helping bars weather the pandemic slowdown.

KFC Malaysia launches playlist and film to commemorate dine-in
Jun 26, 2020
Ad Nut

KFC Malaysia launches playlist and film to commemorate dine-in

An innocuous campaign by Naga DDB Tribal welcomes diners back in-store.

Reprise wins Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for Malaysia KFC campaign
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Reprise wins Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for Malaysia KFC campaign

A campaign involving a superfan who hijacked celebrity Instagram pages to shamelessly promote KFC has won the top prize in the Warc Awards for Effective Social Strategy.

Malaysia’s 4As requests tax relief for ad industry
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Malaysia’s 4As requests tax relief for ad industry

Temporary relief from the government is expected to mitigate unemployment and provide respite to a deeply hurt ad industry.

