malaysia
OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business
Omnicom-owned agency takes on integrated media planning and buying duties across traditional and digital channels for the food and beverage company.
Berjaya Sompo's heroes pivot to a pandemic mission
The insurer's fivesome of 'Silent guardians' takes on new protective duties in a spot by FCB Malaysia.
Jubilant Liverpool fans in Malaysia can 'adopt a keg' of Carlsberg
Those taking up the offer get smartphone certificates that they can trade for 100 future beers, helping bars weather the pandemic slowdown.
KFC Malaysia launches playlist and film to commemorate dine-in
An innocuous campaign by Naga DDB Tribal welcomes diners back in-store.
Reprise wins Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for Malaysia KFC campaign
A campaign involving a superfan who hijacked celebrity Instagram pages to shamelessly promote KFC has won the top prize in the Warc Awards for Effective Social Strategy.
Malaysia’s 4As requests tax relief for ad industry
Temporary relief from the government is expected to mitigate unemployment and provide respite to a deeply hurt ad industry.
