Shawn Lim
19 hours ago

L'Oreal launches media review in Indonesia

Wavemaker is the incumbent, retaining the account after a review in 2020.

L’Oreal has launched a media agency review in Indonesia, Campaign has learned. 

Incumbent Wavemaker has held the account since 2020 when it beat out Havas. Campaign understands that the pitch then was for a four-year contract, which will be up for renewal/review in 2024.

Campaign also understands R3 is running the review, with a briefing set to be conducted in January 2024. It is unclear which agencies are participating, or whether Wavemaker is re-pitching for the account.

Wavemaker defended its performance duties in Indonesia for L'Oreal in 2022 when the brand changed its roster of performance agencies with e-commerce remits across Southeast Asia, putting four markets, including Indonesia, up for review. 

After the process, the French cosmetics giant awarded Publicis Groupe three markets—namely Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand—after the agency pitched using a bespoke 'One L'Oreal' team, drawing on talent from both Performics and Zenith. 

Campaign previously reported the Singapore performance remit began on April 1 2022, and runs for three years and nine months, with the other markets, including Indonesia running for a three-and-a-half-year term starting July 1 2022.   

Wavemaker also recently defended its media AOR status for L’Oreal in Thailand. The renewed appointment marked an expansion of responsibilities for the agency, from planning to e-commerce sales and media strategies in Thailand.  

Wavemaker, R3 and L'Oreal did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.   

