Wavemaker earns another AOR term for L'Oréal Thailand

Wavemaker, part of the WPP network, has defended the media AOR for L'Oréal in Thailand following a competitive review—for the next three years, effective January 2024.

L’Oréal and Wavemaker have been working together for 13 years—the renewed appointment marks an expansion of responsibilities for the agency from planning to e-commerce sales and media strategies in Thailand.

The French beauty giant and maker of Maybelline was impressed by the commitment and focus on data and consumer insights demonstrated by its incumbent agency throughout the pitch process. A case in point is creating a dedicated client-agency team, Beauty Tech Labs, consisting of innovators and AI experts for knowledge and resource sharing across the WPP network.

The team works exclusively on L’Oréal’s account, using AI and other cutting-edge solutions to enhance consumer awareness and CRM and design market and segment-specific campaigns.

The retainer adds to Wavemaker's growing global remit with L’Oréal. The media agency has won media mandates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.

The agency also retained the $61 million business in India.

Yada Sarttarasathit, chief digital and marketing officer of L’Oréal Groupe in Thailand, said, “We are excited to continue our journey with Wavemaker, who has proven to be a highly compatible partner. We look forward to harnessing their synergy and innovative media strategies to create the beauty that moves the world.”

Christopher Orcutt, managing director of Wavemaker Thailand, said, “We will leverage our data and knowledge from the WPP network worldwide to drive media planning and ecommerce strategies for L’Oréal. Our goal is to create comprehensive online and offline beauty experiences for every Thai consumer."