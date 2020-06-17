loreal

L'Oreal boosts digital's share of marketing spend from 50% to 70%
Jun 17, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Ecommerce now accounts for 20% of sales at beauty giant.

What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs
Jun 5, 2020
Matthew Miller

Empathy, agility and focus are critical to help leaders guide organisations through current changes.

L'Oreal faces backlash for Black Lives Matter post
Jun 2, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Model Munroe Bergdorf called brand 'racist snakes' after her experience in 2017.

Samsung and L'Oreal ads found on climate change denial YouTube videos
Jan 16, 2020
Omar Oakes

People who search 'global warming' or 'climate change' on platform are given recommendations for misinformation, new report found.

L'Oreal on the defensive over false advertising case in China
Nov 28, 2019
Cindy Gu

The company has been forced to respond after a RMB200,000 (US$28,455) fine over in-store promo materials in the western Chinese city of Chongqing became a topic of internet discussion this week.

Wavemaker Philippines wins L’Oréal media account
Nov 21, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The media business win expands on the agency's work leading digital and ecommerce for L’Oréal Philippines.

