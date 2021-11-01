Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Dentsu appoints Yasuharu Sasaki as chief creative officer

He will lead a team of over 800-plus team at the network.

Dentsu appoints Yasuharu Sasaki as chief creative officer

Dentsu has appointed Yasuharu Sasaki as its chief creative officer. Sasaki will lead the 800-plus team of creatives at the company. With a background in computer science, Sasaki joined Dentsu in 1995 and trained as a copywriter, only to become one of the first interactive directors at the agency and became known early-on for his push to merge creativity and digital technologies. 

After stints at IconNicholson, StrawberryFrog, and Dentsu America, he became one of the youngest executive officers, to lead one of the largest creative teams in the world as a single agency. 

Hiroshi Igarashi, president & CEO, Dentsu said, "... With Yasuharu Sasaki's leadership, I believe our creatives will thrive more than ever, and help our clients' growth by integrating our collective knowledge, experience, expertise, and creativity in any area of business."

Sasaki added: "I'm looking forward to working even more closely with our business partners and colleagues around the world on exciting and new challenges, placing creativity at the heart of our work." His accolades include awards at Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clio Awards, Spikes Asia, and Adfest.

Sasaki was appointed jury president of Creative Data Lions at Cannes Lions 2019. He was also Digital Jury President at D&AD 2020; Digital, Mobile, and Digital Craft Jury President at Spikes Asia 2021; and Brand/Communication Design Jury Chair at the 100th ADC Annual Awards.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

