All-star creative panel: APAC on the world stage

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 2:05 pm on February 22, 2021.
APAC is now in a strong position to effectively lead the world in creativity—it is leading the world in economic growth, e-commerce, and Covid management to name just three areas. So what needs to happen to reverse the recent decline in creativity as measured by Cannes Lions for instance, and for the region to truly show up on the world stage?
Speakers:
Philip Thomas
President & Chairman
Ascential Marketing | LIONS
Tara Ford
Chief Creative Officer
DDB Sydney
Yasuharu Sasaki
Executive Creative Director
Dentsu Inc Japan
Malcolm Poynton
Global Chief Creative Officer, President Creative
Cheil Worldwide
Rajdeepak Das
Managing Director India and Chief Creative Officer
Leo Burnett
See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage: