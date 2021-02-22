Advertising Analysis News
All-star creative panel: APAC on the world stage

VIDEO FROM SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: APAC is now in a strong position to effectively lead the world in creativity. So what needs to happen for the region to truly show up on the world stage?

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 2:05 pm on February 22, 2021.

APAC is now in a strong position to effectively lead the world in creativity—it is leading the world in economic growth, e-commerce, and Covid management to name just three areas. So what needs to happen to reverse the recent decline in creativity as measured by Cannes Lions for instance, and for the region to truly show up on the world stage? 

Speakers:

Philip Thomas
President & Chairman
Ascential Marketing | LIONS

Tara Ford
Chief Creative Officer
DDB Sydney

Yasuharu Sasaki
Executive Creative Director
Dentsu Inc Japan

Malcolm Poynton
Global Chief Creative Officer, President Creative
Cheil Worldwide

Rajdeepak Das
Managing Director India and Chief Creative Officer
Leo Burnett

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage:

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

