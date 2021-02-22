All-star creative panel: APAC on the world stage

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 2:05 pm on February 22, 2021.

APAC is now in a strong position to effectively lead the world in creativity—it is leading the world in economic growth, e-commerce, and Covid management to name just three areas. So what needs to happen to reverse the recent decline in creativity as measured by Cannes Lions for instance, and for the region to truly show up on the world stage?

Speakers:

Philip Thomas

President & Chairman

Ascential Marketing | LIONS

Tara Ford

Chief Creative Officer

DDB Sydney

Yasuharu Sasaki

Executive Creative Director

Dentsu Inc Japan

Malcolm Poynton

Global Chief Creative Officer, President Creative

Cheil Worldwide

Rajdeepak Das

Managing Director India and Chief Creative Officer

Leo Burnett

