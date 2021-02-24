Spikes Asia: Inside the jury room

In this live panel discussion, Campaign brings together members of the Spikes Asia jury to look at what it takes to create work that wins awards. The judges share trends that they spotted in this year's entries, with many video examples.
Speakers
- Matthew Miller, Managing Editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific (Moderator)
- David Guerrero, Creative Chairman, BBDO Guerrero
- Vanessa Ho Nikolovski, Chief Client Officer APAC, Weber Shandwick
- Joakim "Jab" Borgström, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, BBH
- Emily Bull, Managing Director & Founder, hellofuture.tv
