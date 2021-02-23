See the Spikes Asia and Tangrams shortlists

The juries in the Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards and the Spikes Asia Awards have revealed their shortlists.

All the Tangrams winners, plus the gold, silver and bronze Spikes winners, will be announced on March 1. The winners of the Spikes Grands Prix awards and special awards will be announced on March 4, along with the release of the Spikes Asia Creativity Report.

From an initial 3,223 entries, 682 pieces of work have made it onto the Spikes Asia shortlists. The work is being judged by a diverse group of 83 creative leaders from across APAC and the world. Australia lead the shortlists with 169 pieces of work, followed by India and New Zealand, with 93 each.

The Tangrams juries have shortlisted a total of 90 entries. China leads with 22 shortlisted works.

Spikes Awards shortlists

Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards shortlists

In addition this morning, the winners of this year's Young Spikes competitions have been announced.

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage: