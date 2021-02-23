Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

See the Spikes Asia and Tangrams shortlists

The shortlists for the five streams in the Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards and the 24 categories in the Spikes Asia Awards have been released.

See the Spikes Asia and Tangrams shortlists

The juries in the Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards and the Spikes Asia Awards have revealed their shortlists.

All the Tangrams winners, plus the gold, silver and bronze Spikes winners, will be announced on March 1. The winners of the Spikes Grands Prix awards and special awards will be announced on March 4, along with the release of the Spikes Asia Creativity Report.

From an initial 3,223 entries, 682 pieces of work have made it onto the Spikes Asia shortlists. The work is being judged by a diverse group of 83 creative leaders from across APAC and the world. Australia lead the shortlists with 169 pieces of work, followed by India and New Zealand, with 93 each.

The Tangrams juries have shortlisted a total of 90 entries. China leads with 22 shortlisted works.

Spikes Awards shortlists

Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards shortlists

In addition this morning, the winners of this year's Young Spikes competitions have been announced.

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage:

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

5 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

6 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

7 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition
Digital
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at ...

Ask WPP's Mark Read questions at Spikes Asia x Campaign
Advertising
Jan 27, 2021
Staff

Ask WPP's Mark Read questions at Spikes Asia x Campaign

The CMO Panel: Let's talk effectiveness
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff

The CMO Panel: Let's talk effectiveness

Getting creative with sustainable production
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff

Getting creative with sustainable production

Just Published

Australian digital advertising market grows by 20.3% YoY: IAB
Digital
6 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Australian digital advertising market grows by ...

This improvement was spread across all sectors, as the industry reported its second consecutive quarter of growth.

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020
Advertising
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 ...

Annual reports show extent of jobs cull.

Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief AI officer
Digital
6 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief ...

Under Spruyt’s leadership, Reprise said, it will develop new tools and approaches that use AI to help clients optimise their media budgets, streamline their customer experience and build content.

D&AD partners Google to expand Shift night school globally
Marketing
15 hours ago
Brittaney Kiefer

D&AD partners Google to expand Shift night school ...

Shift is a free educational programme for aspiring creatives from non-traditional backgrounds.