yasuharu sasaki
1 day ago
Dentsu appoints Yasuharu Sasaki as chief creative officer
He will lead a team of over 800-plus team at the network.
Jun 10, 2016
Dentsu ECD drags advertising into a new era
As part of our series on the changing nature of Japanese creativity, we spoke to Dentsu ECD Yasuharu Sasaki about tech, trust and talent.
Sep 16, 2012
Japanese rivals join hands to share digital advertising tips
ASIA PACIFIC - Koichiro Shima, CEO of Hakuhodo Kettle, and Yasuharu Sasaki, ECD of Dentsu New York, shared five tips to help agencies stay relevant in today’s digital age.
