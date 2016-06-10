yasuharu sasaki

Dentsu appoints Yasuharu Sasaki as chief creative officer
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

He will lead a team of over 800-plus team at the network.

Dentsu ECD drags advertising into a new era
Jun 10, 2016
David Blecken

As part of our series on the changing nature of Japanese creativity, we spoke to Dentsu ECD Yasuharu Sasaki about tech, trust and talent.

Japanese rivals join hands to share digital advertising tips
Sep 16, 2012
Sophie Chen

ASIA PACIFIC - Koichiro Shima, CEO of Hakuhodo Kettle, and Yasuharu Sasaki, ECD of Dentsu New York, shared five tips to help agencies stay relevant in today’s digital age.

