Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as global chief creative officer
Taylor becomes first woman to hold Ogilvy's top creative position.
Peter Shen of Isobar China joins Cheil OpenTide as CCO
BEIJING - Peter Shen has turned up as the new chief creative officer of Cheil OpenTide Greater China, having been the top creative mind at rival agency Isobar since 2004.
KV Sridhar joins Sapient as first chief creative officer for Indian sub-continent
Former Leo Burnett CCO will lead creative work from India, alongside SapientNitro APAC ECD Andy Greenaway
Tim Doherty replaces Peter Shen as Isobar China chief creative officer
SHANGHAI - After being with Isobar for 10 years, chief creative officer Peter Shen will depart the agency in May to pursue personal endeavours and will be replaced by Tim Doherty.
Eddie Wong moves from DraftFCB to Innocean as China CCO
SHANGHAI - Eddie Wong has been appointed as Innocean's chief creative officer in China with effect from mid-March following his impending departure from Draftfcb China, where he is national executive creative director.
John Merrifield joins Google to lead creative across Asia-Pacific
TOKYO - John Merrifield, former regional creative at large for TBWA Asia-Pacific, has joined Google as chief creative officer for Asia-Pacific, based in Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.
