1 day ago

Dentsu Thailand hires Publicis' Subun Khow as chief creative officer

He will report to Narong Tresuchon, CEO of creative of Dentsu Thailand, effective April 1.

Subun Khow
Subun Khow

Dentsu Thailand appointed Subun Khow, most recently head of creative at Publicis Thailand, as chief creative officer.

Khow report to Narong Tresuchon, CEO of creative at Dentsu Thailand, effective from April 1. He brings with him almost 30 years of experience in the advertising and branding industry, having previously worked as CCO at Dentsu One (Bangkok) in 2012 as well as at Lowe Bangkok and BBDO. 

"I am confident in his management ability to balance corporate values with creative energy and positivity to create an effective creative work culture," Tresuchon said. 

Fred Levron, global chief creative officer for Dentsu International, said Khow's work "is celebrated both at home and abroad," and his campaigns combine "technology and innovation to deliver with his inspired creative vision". 

Developing Dentsu Thailand's work culture is a key focus for shop's new creative leader. "Cultivating a dynamic creative work culture as well as the delivery of the best business outcomes for our clients will be my top priorities," he said in a statement. "I look forward to working closely with [Tresuchon] and the rest of the talented creatives at Dentsu Thailand to bring this to life.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

