Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

Levron was one of the key players behind Dentsu’s creative consolidation.

Fred Levron
Fred Levron

Dentsu Creative and Fred Levron, its global chief creative officer, have agreed to part ways, according to a company statement released Thursday (March 30). 

The agency is in the process of finalizing a successor to oversee Dentsu Creative globally, according to the statement.

Levron’s departure comes less than a year after Denstu kicked off the final phase of its company-wide reorganisation, which culminated in the consolidation of its creative capabilities to one brand — Denstu Creative — in June. 

He served as one of two key leaders overseeing the reorganization, working closely with former Dentsu International CEO Wendy Clark, who also departed the holding company in September. Dentsu later dropped the role Clark filled to bring Dentsu International closer to Dentsu Japan under a single, global operation. In November, Dentsu confirmed it would consolidate its Japanese and global leadership teams, naming Hiroshi Igarashi global CEO.

“By mutual agreement, Fred Levron will be leaving dentsu,” a spokesperson confirmed. “Creative remains a critical cornerstone of our strategic vision for Dentsu. We thank Fred for his energy and commitment to the transformation of Dentsu Creative and wish him success in his next challenge.”

Under Levron’s leadership, Dentsu Creative won several industry accolades, including agency of the year at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity after winning a Titanium Lion, three Grands Prixs, two Gold Lions and three Silver Lions for Vice Media’s “The Unfiltered History Tour” — an unofficial guide to the British Museum that gives visitors an immersive tour of the museum’s disputed artifacts — in 2022.

Denstu declined to provide further comment on the departure. Levron did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

Source:
Campaign UK

