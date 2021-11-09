Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

China bans influencers from touting stocks for brokerages

Only KOLs who are licensed brokers will be allowed to be continue, while livestreaming investment recommendations will be banned, media outlets have reported.

China bans influencers from touting stocks for brokerages

Chinese regulators are cracking down on increased activity in promoting stocks through influencers and livestreaming. In a notice seen by Bloomberg and reported in Caixin, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has informed securities firms they can no long hire social-media influencers to attract clients in what has become an increasingly popular method of gaining new sales, unless those KOLs are licensed brokers. 

The same notice also said the practice of giving investment recommendations via livestreaming would be banned.  

According to Bloomberg's report, the CSRC required brokerages and their staff to be objective and professional in their economic and market commentaries during webcasts, without aiming to attract undue attention through “sensational wording” or "quirky outfits".  Market analysts were encouraged to focus more on macroeconomic analysis and overall market conditions in their online commentaries, Caixin reports. 

The move by regulators follows recent crackdowns on China's fintech and internet industries, but is far from a Chinese issue. The influence of social media in manipulating markets has been well documented and continues to be debated in the US, for example, with one report describing how some key influencers make more money promoting investments than the bankers themselves.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

2 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

3 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

5 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

6 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

7 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to align with changing money habits among Singapore's wealthy

9 Citibank launches 'Hidden riches' to align with Singapore's wealthy

Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

10 Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

Related Articles

Master influencer marketing with key measurements
Digital
May 31, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Master influencer marketing with key measurements

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing
Digital
Apr 15, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Ethical considerations in influencer marketing

Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?
Marketing
Aug 12, 2020
Staff Writer

Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Digital
Aug 3, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?

Just Published

Advertisers sign open letter calling out tech platforms for climate misinformation
Advertising
3 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Advertisers sign open letter calling out tech ...

The open letter, led by the Conscious Advertising Network, has gathered more than 250 signatures and is addressed to the chief execs of Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and Reddit.

Huge elevates Mark Manning to global COO to implement transformation
Digital
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Huge elevates Mark Manning to global COO to ...

The digital experience agency is rearchitecting its business strategy under global CEO Mat Baxter.

Celebrities and influencers urge Edelman to drop fossil-fuel clients in open letter
PR
3 hours ago
John Harrington

Celebrities and influencers urge Edelman to drop ...

Agency CEO has denied Edelman has worked to undermine climate-change regulation.

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia
Marketing
14 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia

Experience design veteran Symon Hammacott discusses his new role, the way CX expectations have shifted, and the responsibility to incorporate ethical design into client work.