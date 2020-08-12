livestreaming

Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?
Aug 12, 2020
Staff Writer

Some stars of the celebrity e-commerce livestreaming trend, including Luo Yonghao and Angelababy, have seen underwhelming livestreaming efforts. Has the frenzy peaked?

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Aug 3, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.

Takeaways from this year's 6.18 shopping festival in China
Jun 23, 2020
Carol Huang

Online streaming, aiming for long-term interaction and better application of big data have been areas of focus for brands during the first major post-COVID shopping festival.

Livestream selling is all the rage in China, but beware
Jun 16, 2020
Mengxi Jiang

As brands rush into the the livestreaming trend, they need to remember the importance of cultivating an overall brand experience.

Facebook introduces ‘one-strike’ live-streaming policy
May 15, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Following the Christchurch terror attack the social-media platform is tightening its live-streaming policies.

New Zealand ad bodies slam Facebook over inaction post-Christchurch
Apr 12, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Associations also praise YouTube for imposing stricter livestreaming measures.

