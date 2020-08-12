livestreaming
Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?
Some stars of the celebrity e-commerce livestreaming trend, including Luo Yonghao and Angelababy, have seen underwhelming livestreaming efforts. Has the frenzy peaked?
Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.
Takeaways from this year's 6.18 shopping festival in China
Online streaming, aiming for long-term interaction and better application of big data have been areas of focus for brands during the first major post-COVID shopping festival.
Livestream selling is all the rage in China, but beware
As brands rush into the the livestreaming trend, they need to remember the importance of cultivating an overall brand experience.
Facebook introduces ‘one-strike’ live-streaming policy
Following the Christchurch terror attack the social-media platform is tightening its live-streaming policies.
New Zealand ad bodies slam Facebook over inaction post-Christchurch
Associations also praise YouTube for imposing stricter livestreaming measures.
