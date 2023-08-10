Opinions Advertising Marketing
Miranda Jarrett
1 day ago

The rise of rational consumers and other shifts in China’s livestreaming space

Livestreaming is a star-powered phenomenon in China and the Li Jiaqi saga has put the industry in transition. Currently, agencies are in the sweet spot to rewrite success scripts.

Li Jiaqi, a household name in China, also known as the 'Lipstick King'
Li Jiaqi, a household name in China, also known as the 'Lipstick King'

A year after the “tank cake” debacle that saw Lipstick King Li Jiaqi temporarily disappear from social media feeds, the livestream industry is still reeling. As China’s most beloved livestreamer and the golden boy of his agency, the incident sent shockwaves through the entire livestreaming industry. Both foreign and domestic brands in China have become wary of collaborating with KOLs over the last five years following a spate of celebrity scandals, most notably pop star Kris Wu’s rape conviction. But Li Jiaqi wasn’t hiding any criminal inclinations and had made no comments criticising the government.

Li returned to livestream sales three months later, but this time with heightened scrutiny from China’s National Radio and Television Administration (under the direct control of the CCP’s Propaganda Department since 2018). Agency heads were now all too aware that such a minor infraction—like showing a tank-like cake on screen—might be enough to topple an entire business empire if they weren’t careful.

Taking Li Jiaqi’s agency MeiOne as a case study, what lessons has the livestreaming industry learned a year from the interruption to Li’s success? And is the age of the star livestreamer as the engine of the industry over? 

From stars to ensembles: risk management

Li Jiaqi’s three month hiatus prompted MCN agencies (which manage livestreamers) to re-evaluate the star-oriented business model, ushering in a new era of “assistant streamers” as agencies train up new talent. Cultivating a diverse roster of livestreamers seems like a shrewd move financially for MCN agencies—especially since livestreaming doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. Data released in April by Beijing Consumers Association found 90% of consumers watch livestreams, indicating that it is an integral part of the e-commerce consumer journey.

However, the personal magnetism that made star livestreamers like Li Jiaqi so successful also means the new diversified approach is far from guaranteed success. Close to half of the previously mentioned survey respondents claimed “fondness” for a given livestreamer is the main factor motivating them to watch livestreams. A further 41.68% said it is trust in the livestreamer that makes the difference. This is a spanner in the works for agencies like MeiOne—star power is hard to train up and bonds built over many years cannot be easily replicated.

Sure enough, fans have noticed MeiOne’s change in strategy and for some, it’s a dealbreaker. “If I see it’s Li Jiaqi streaming, I’ll scroll for a bit, check out what products are on offer today, see if anything’s worth buying, but if it’s one of the assistant streamers I’ll just exit the broadcast immediately,” CBNData quoted one of Li’s subscribers as saying. Another viewer complained of the “weak” professional ability of the assistant streamers and claimed their temptation to buy products was thwarted by “unclear explanations.” This begs the question: how can MCN agencies shore up the stability of their income streams whilst still giving viewers what they crave?


(A clip from a recent livestream on Li Jiaqi’s main channel 李佳奇Austin on Xiaohongshu)

Rational consumers, sustainable business models

The good news is consumers are themselves beginning to become less reliant on star livestreamers even if they can’t help but love them. Post-pandemic China is marked by a rise in what is called “rational consumption.” In the face of economic uncertainty, Chinese shoppers are less likely to make impulse purchases and blindly follow trends, preferring to thoroughly research products and carefully weigh up whether products are cost-effective and meet their needs. Chinese consumers have been steadily becoming savvier over the last decade such that, even as the economy recovers, this shift in consumer behaviour is expected to remain highly informative to the market.

It naturally follows that consumers are now less likely to throw their money at a product just because their favourite livestreamer recommended it. They may tune in initially because of their loyalty to streamers, but if they don’t see the point in the product or think they can get it cheaper elsewhere, they won’t buy. This widens the gap between viewing figures and sales figures. In other words, charismatic stars remain a powerful tool for MCN agencies, but can no longer be the only reason fans tune in.

Agencies need to take a multi-pronged approach to adapt. One of the major problems MeiOne has run into is that viewers are unimpressed with many of the channel’s product recommendations, which they increasingly see as outdated, irrelevant, or recommended without basis. Offering the lowest prices isn’t always possible with star livestreamers now earning large salaries, but if channels are intentional and well-justified in their choice of brand endorsements, they can earn strong reputations over time.

Agencies can also work on standardizing their content production. Charisma is hard to capture, but it is possible to curate an engaging atmosphere with a consistent tone of voice and well-written copy. Viewers will eventually come around to new faces. A new industry trend called “quiet livestreaming” points to the fact that there is more to popularity than charisma. Li Jiaqi is known for his likable energetic persona—like a best friend giving you advice before you head out on a date. But the stars of the more understated “quiet” livestream style are being likened to art history lecturers and cultural experts. Their knowledge and ability to share it hooks viewers, rather than a frenetic persuasiveness. This is just one alternative style of engaging with viewers, but it highlights that agencies can think outside of the box when designing a successful channel.


A clip from a “quiet” livestreamer’s channel

Above all, MCN agencies can no longer bank on overnight success. Investing more resources beyond the on-screen personalities could be key to unlocking the ever-elusive loyalty of Chinese consumers. But this will take time, whether Li Jiaqi remains scandal-free or not.

Source:
Dao Insights

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

1 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

2 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

3 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

4 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

5 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

6 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

7 Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

8 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

9 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

10 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Related Articles

China’s top livestreaming apps to know
Jul 17, 2022
Charlotte Cai

China’s top livestreaming apps to know

Top China livestreamers ‘canceled’ for tax evasion
Dec 12, 2021
Lisa Nan

Top China livestreamers ‘canceled’ for tax evasion

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth
Jul 26, 2023
Shawn Lim

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting ...

Just Published

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Wong cites personal reasons for the exit; Chun Yin Mak, formerly an APAC managing partner at IBM Consulting, steps into his shoes.

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023

Leaders across Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia will come together to judge this year's entries, as well as select members of Campaign Asia-Pacific's editorial team.

Owners of luxury brand Coach, Tapestry, purchase parent company of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace in US$8.5 billion deal
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Owners of luxury brand Coach, Tapestry, purchase ...

The merger of the two fashion conglomerates will establish a "powerful global luxury house" that generates US$12 billion in annual sales.

Alibaba's Q1 revenue surges 14%, beats forecasts
6 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Alibaba's Q1 revenue surges 14%, beats forecasts

Five of the six business units show more vigorous growth in the first quarter of this financial year as the group starts reorganisation.