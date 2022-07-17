Digital Media Analysis
Charlotte Cai
2 days ago

China’s top livestreaming apps to know

The growing popularity of livestreaming apps in China points to social e-commerce as the new e-commerce. Here’s why the KOL-to-sales interest model works.

Photo: Business Wire
Photo: Business Wire

After a long day, you settle in with your phone in hand, finally at the best part: opening your favorite livestreaming app and tuning into your favorite host as they present beauty products and luxury items galore. The flow of the livestream has become a comforting and recognizable part of Chinese netizens’ daily routine. So much so, that livestreaming in China is now a billion-dollar industry that is only skyrocketing in growth, both in the diversity of content and number of viewers.

During repeated lockdowns, consumers are flocking to their screens to see their favorite KOLs — from local micro-influencers to big-name Chinese celebrities — share product reviews and brand recommendations. Accessible to almost anyone with a mobile device, livestreaming e-commerce offers a highly interactive and personable presentation alongside promises of exclusive deals.

From performance art exhibitions, to video games, to one-on-one luxury consultations, more and more companies are tapping into livestreaming’s e-commerce potential. Even platforms like New Oriental, a largely content-driven company featuring educational English, history, and cultural lessons, is turning an eye towards beauty products as part of their e-commerce branch. Outside of China, Amazon, Facebook, and Instagram have also launched their own livestreaming and selling platforms.

As this digital trend continues to boom, social e-commerce may become the new e-commerce. After all, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of the livestreaming e-commerce industry is set to surpass 2.8 trillion RMB (roughly 438 billion USD) in 2022 and a whopping 4.9 trillion yuan (732.8 billion USD) in 2023. With algorithm-driven short-video apps dominating the online advertising space, here’s what luxury brands need to know about the top four livestreaming platforms in China.

Douyin

Coach regularly hosts livestreams on Douyin. Photo: Screenshots

Also referred to as TikTok’s Chinese counterpart, Douyin’s livestreaming service pushes the KOL product seeding to sales loop through the app’s interest e-commerce model. From initial interest to final transaction, luxury names such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dior rely on the social commerce platform to effectively reach consumers stuck at home during ongoing pandemic lockdowns.

Douyin’s live broadcast feature is particularly popular among young consumers due to its low entry barrier to selling products. Products promoted by popular KOLs can directly translate to sales, as seen by Coach’s collaboration capsule with Bape selling out in a mere 6 hours after a livestreaming event featuring actress Qi Wei. With additional attractive features such as Douyin’s VIP Room, Flagship Store, and Global Choice, the app has successfully established a business model that works simultaneously as a personal and commercial platform.

Kuaishou

Posts on Coach’s Kuaishou account range from a few hundred likes to more than 10,000. Photo: Screenshots

While luxury brands have traditionally focused their attention on apps like Douyin and Bilibili, Tencent-backed Kuaishou’s 578 million MAU and almost $40 billion revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 is increasingly difficult for major brands to overlook. Coach’s recent livestreaming debut on the app signals an interest from brands in expanding their audience, particularly into lower-tier cities which makeup a large concentration of Kuaishou users. Though it is too early to tell the future of luxury e-commerce on the social platform, the app remains a go-to spot for millions of daily users in purchasing affordable beauty products and food.

YY Live

YY Live, previously a subsidiary of Chinese livestreaming pioneer company Joyy, was acquired in 2020 by search giant Baidu as a foray into video streaming and a push for advertising dominance in the ultra-competitive Chinese market. Though it doesn’t boast as many MAUs as leading platforms Douyin and Taobao Live, YY Live offers a loyal user group of paying subscribers for a large number of content creators. Hosts of the platform highlight streaming and chat features with virtual currency that is later converted into real cash — positioning the social network as entertainment focused rather than strictly e-commerce. However, strong creator fanbases means user-generated content offers a direct pipeline to sell to communities, rather than just passing-by viewers.

Taobao Live

Launched in 2016, Alibaba’s short-video platform Taobao has quickly established its place as China’s largest B2C platform. With the largest market share of e-commerce retail platforms in 2021, Taobao clocks in with 840 million monthly active users (MAU), captivating Chinese and international audiences with a mix of entertainment and commerce-related content.

Part of Taobao’s success in the fashion world is attributable to its highly diverse and affordable array of products, which many consumers find as savory alternatives to more expensive versions of trending clothing and lifestyle products. Paired with an ultra-fast supply chain response, Taobao makes it easy for livestreamers to maximize the speed and agility of the number of products they can try on, review, and sell to loyal audiences.

With the ever-increasing importance of brand awareness in China and beyond, livestreamers are often the KOLs that consumers trust and relate to — and therefore turn to for product and service recommendations. 

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

4 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why talent is moving from agencies to tech platforms and startups

5 Why talent is moving from agencies to tech platforms and startups

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

6 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

7 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

8 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

9 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

10 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Related Articles

Top China livestreamers ‘canceled’ for tax evasion
Digital
Dec 12, 2021
Lisa Nan

Top China livestreamers ‘canceled’ for tax evasion

The limits of livestreaming for brands
Digital
May 25, 2021
Jiaqi Luo

The limits of livestreaming for brands

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android
Advertising
Feb 17, 2022
Jessica Goodfellow

Google reveals significant step to restrict ...

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
May 4, 2021
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

Just Published

Agency dissatisfaction drives growth of in-housing: WFA
News
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency dissatisfaction drives growth of in-housing: WFA

Nearly seven in 10 respondents to a survey from the World Federation of Advertisers and The Observatory International survey said they had recently made, or planned to make, changes to their agency roster.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Through hyperlocal content and empowering local sellers, Pan has managed to grow the ecommerce brand into one of Southeast Asia’s greatest success stories.

TotallyAwesome launches TotallyPlay for brands to reach under-18 gamers in APAC
Digital
16 hours ago
Shawn Lim

TotallyAwesome launches TotallyPlay for brands to ...

175,000 kids come online for the first time and by the age of 13, each one will have 72 million data points associated with them