stocks

China bans influencers from touting stocks for brokerages
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

China bans influencers from touting stocks for brokerages

Only KOLs who are licensed brokers will be allowed to be continue, while livestreaming investment recommendations will be banned, media outlets have reported.

Publicis Groupe shares slide 9% amid fall in organic growth
Jul 20, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

Publicis Groupe shares slide 9% amid fall in organic growth

The chief executive of Publicis Groupe has experienced his first bad financial quarter since he took charge last June, as a drop in organic growth led its shares down 9%

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

2 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

3 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

5 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

6 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

7 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

8 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

9 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

10 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands