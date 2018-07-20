Search
1 day ago
China bans influencers from touting stocks for brokerages
Only KOLs who are licensed brokers will be allowed to be continue, while livestreaming investment recommendations will be banned, media outlets have reported.
Jul 20, 2018
Publicis Groupe shares slide 9% amid fall in organic growth
The chief executive of Publicis Groupe has experienced his first bad financial quarter since he took charge last June, as a drop in organic growth led its shares down 9%
