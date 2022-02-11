Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Pepperstone depicts what goes on in a day trader's head

In a campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi NZ, the Australian-based brokerage humanises the everyday dilemmas that play out in day traders' heads, but doesn't help them solve them.

Oh pity the day trader, for whom there is no rest. Good news can easily spell bad news. Stocks performing well today might mean that they drop tomorrow. So what to do? It all depends what approach to take:

The trend is your friend?

Don't be greedy, take your gains?

Follow the positive macro economic picture long term?

Beware of contagion from bad apples in the sector?

The more a day trader thinks, the more the trader worries and second-guesses. These dilemmas are natural and as a brokerage offering online trading services, Australian-based Pepperstone aims to relate to day trader's everyday anxieties in its latest campaign.

Conceptualised by Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand and shot by Florence Noble at Eight Films, the entertaining brand film portrays several characters, all played by a single actor representing the different voices, concerns and even life disruptions that swirl around in one's mind.  

"This campaign illustrates that at Pepperstone we understand the full array of emotions that our clients go through but that what ultimately binds them is the thrill of the challenge," Tony Gruebner, Pepperstone's global chief marketing officer.

But Ad Nut isn't so sure. Yes, the ad depicts the anxiety and complexity well, but that merely ties the brand to a product that induces anxiety. We don't really get a sense of how the product helps relieve it. In the end, the day trader merely seems to make an 'executive decision' but we don't have a full sense of why.

Day traders will surely relate to the debate, but if the ad is truly about the 'thrill of the challenge' the ad could give us a better sense of how those using Pepperstone share that common bond and are better able to meet those challenges. 

Related: In Ad Nut's opinion, as noted just yesterday, day trading is probably best avoided altogether (see "Online brokerage Stake lays down a manifesto").

CREDITS

Chief Marketing Officer: Tony Gruebner
Heads of Marketing: Sheetal Maharaj and Anna Simmonds
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
Production Company: Eight
Executive Producer: Claire Kelly
Director: Florence Noble
Music: Mike Newport
Sound: Shane Taipari, Franklin Road

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

3 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

4 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

5 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

6 Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

8 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

9 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

10 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

Related Articles

China bans influencers from touting stocks for brokerages
Advertising
Nov 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

China bans influencers from touting stocks for ...

Saatchi & Saatchi scoops global Siemens creative business
Advertising
Jan 27, 2022
Simon Gwynn

Saatchi & Saatchi scoops global Siemens creative ...

Agency Report Card 2018: Saatchi & Saatchi
Front and Centre
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2018: Saatchi & Saatchi

Yili awards SEA remit to Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore
Advertising
Jan 15, 2019
Staff Reporters

Yili awards SEA remit to Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore

Just Published

Circles Life appoints first consumer VP of growth as it plots global expansion
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Circles Life appoints first consumer VP of growth ...

Nelson Allen takes on role leading B2C growth and regional marketing as Singapore telco seeks to expand its footprint.

Founder encounter: JJ Chai's journey from Airbnb, Carousell to starting up an ecommerce aggregator
News
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Founder encounter: JJ Chai's journey from Airbnb, ...

In the first in a new series exploring Asia-Pacific's startups that could disrupt the advertising and marketing industries, we meet the cofounder of Rainforest, a new type of brand owner that has been born from the global ecommerce boom.

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts
Advertising
1 day ago
Diana Bradley

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

There appeared to be two schools of thought surrounding the campaign: Controversy around the blurring of nipples in the Instagram version of the ad as well as the use of bare breasts as 'titillation'.

PR Awards Asia 2022 open for entries
PR
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2022 open for entries

Additional categories have been added this year. Get all the details on key dates and download the entry kit.