Pepperstone depicts what goes on in a day trader's head

Oh pity the day trader, for whom there is no rest. Good news can easily spell bad news. Stocks performing well today might mean that they drop tomorrow. So what to do? It all depends what approach to take:

The trend is your friend?

Don't be greedy, take your gains?

Follow the positive macro economic picture long term?

Beware of contagion from bad apples in the sector?

The more a day trader thinks, the more the trader worries and second-guesses. These dilemmas are natural and as a brokerage offering online trading services, Australian-based Pepperstone aims to relate to day trader's everyday anxieties in its latest campaign.

Conceptualised by Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand and shot by Florence Noble at Eight Films, the entertaining brand film portrays several characters, all played by a single actor representing the different voices, concerns and even life disruptions that swirl around in one's mind.

"This campaign illustrates that at Pepperstone we understand the full array of emotions that our clients go through but that what ultimately binds them is the thrill of the challenge," Tony Gruebner, Pepperstone's global chief marketing officer.

But Ad Nut isn't so sure. Yes, the ad depicts the anxiety and complexity well, but that merely ties the brand to a product that induces anxiety. We don't really get a sense of how the product helps relieve it. In the end, the day trader merely seems to make an 'executive decision' but we don't have a full sense of why.

Day traders will surely relate to the debate, but if the ad is truly about the 'thrill of the challenge' the ad could give us a better sense of how those using Pepperstone share that common bond and are better able to meet those challenges.

CREDITS

Chief Marketing Officer: Tony Gruebner

Heads of Marketing: Sheetal Maharaj and Anna Simmonds

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Production Company: Eight

Executive Producer: Claire Kelly

Director: Florence Noble

Music: Mike Newport

Sound: Shane Taipari, Franklin Road